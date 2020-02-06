Illinois men seek revenge for letting early upset bid slip away vs. Maryland

“I want them to play for first," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I think Mark’s got his team probably ready to play for first, or (Michigan State coach) Tom (Izzo), or (Iowa coach) Fran (McCaffery), or (Penn State coach) Pat (Chambers) or whoever. It’s what we do. We’re playing to win this game. It just happens to be right now the two teams that are tied for first and the winner gets sole possession."

This is the latest Illinois has been in first place in the conference since Feb. 13, 2010.

“I mean, the competitiveness in us knows what’s at stake," Dosunmu said. "I would be lying to you if I said it was just a regular game. At the same time, we don’t want to get too high or get too low. We want to play how we play. We don’t want to come out with too many emotions and then get off our game plan, but we still come into the game knowing it's a big game."

There's a difference about Illinois this time around against Maryland. Underwood called the first game against Maryland a "growth game," and said the team has turned the ball over less and bought in on defense more.