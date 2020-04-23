Illinois' women's program picking up steam

In addition, some recent recruiting battles have started to go Fahey's way, including sophomore-to-be Solape Amusan, a 6-foot-1 junior college prospect from Iowa Western JC via Woodberry, Minn. Amusan was ranked among the top 100 players in the class of 2019 by Prep Girls Hoops.

Amusan said she can see the talent level at Illinois changing.

"It's time for a lot of teams to look different next year. Last year our team had a lot of growth so this year with some new faces, the expectation is to build on to team chemistry, keep working extremely hard and win games," Amusan said. "I know when I take the court they can expect a kid that's full of energy, that loves the game, also someone who is going to work and play extremely hard. Now with more size, it's going to be an absolute difference maker."

"I chose Illinois because when I took my visit, the love I was shown was genuine from everybody I came across. It was love at first sight because everything felt right, and I just knew this was home. I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself. My favorite quote is, 'When you commit to something bigger than yourself, you rise to a level much higher than yourself.' The program is rebuilding."

Further helping that rebuild is the big-time commitment the Illini received last week.