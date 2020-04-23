Illinois' women's program picking up steam

Illinois has one more team that needs to take the next step.
It's Nancy Fahey's turn to show fans what she can bring to the table. Fahey was hired in March 2017 and came to Illinois with an impressive resume.
At Washington University, she accumulated 737 victories and was the only coach in NCAA Division III history to win five national championships. She also reached 600 wins faster than any other coach in NCAA women’s basketball history.
However her short time at Illinois has seen substantially fewer wins, with an overall record of 30-61.
The battle for Fahey has been convincing players to come to Illinois. The Illini women’s program has struggled for years, and she has had to fight to get quality players to even visit.
Most of Illini athletic director Josh Whitman's hires have started to show success. Football coach Lovie Smith pulled off the unthinkable and got the Illini into a bowl game. One year after losing a school-record 21 games, basketball coach Brad Underwood led Illinois to fourth in the Big Ten and would have earned an NCAA berth before COVID-19 ended those dreams.
Fahey is competitive; her style of play is on par with all the top-level teams in the Big Ten and country. But again, it goes back to recruiting.
Last year she relied heavily on guard and wing play, but any team with size could out-rebound the Illini with ease.
In Illinois’ last four games against Nebraska, Michigan State, Northwestern and Wisconsin, the team was dominated on the glass 184-134; in coaching terms, that is 50 possessions lost. That is 100 possible points — more if you consider 3-pointers — that the Illini missed out on.
While the recruiting trail has been rough, Fahey’s previous record and persistent effort almost landed her one of the nation's top recruits. Sources close to former Ms. Basketball Brea Beal said that Illinois finished second with her. Beal said Fahey’s previous success and passion for the game and Illinois were the main reasons the Rock Island star even considered her home state school before landing at South Carolina.
So what has changes could lead women's basketball to experience the kind of breakthrough the football and men's basketball programs had last season?
First, Fahey's coaching staff will look a little different this year starting with Vernette Skeete.
"We are excited that Coach Skeete is joining the Fighting Illini women's basketball program," Fahey said. "Vernette is a proven winner at top 25 programs, Marquette and Miami, where she was instrumental in the rebuild of both programs. Her impact here will be felt immediately."
Fahey also hired Scott Merritt, a former Marquette University men's basketball standout and starter on the Golden Eagles' 2003 Final Four squad. Merritt comes to Illinois after a six-year stint as an assistant coach at his alma mater.
In addition, some recent recruiting battles have started to go Fahey's way, including sophomore-to-be Solape Amusan, a 6-foot-1 junior college prospect from Iowa Western JC via Woodberry, Minn. Amusan was ranked among the top 100 players in the class of 2019 by Prep Girls Hoops.
Amusan said she can see the talent level at Illinois changing.
"It's time for a lot of teams to look different next year. Last year our team had a lot of growth so this year with some new faces, the expectation is to build on to team chemistry, keep working extremely hard and win games," Amusan said. "I know when I take the court they can expect a kid that's full of energy, that loves the game, also someone who is going to work and play extremely hard. Now with more size, it's going to be an absolute difference maker."
"I chose Illinois because when I took my visit, the love I was shown was genuine from everybody I came across. It was love at first sight because everything felt right, and I just knew this was home. I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself. My favorite quote is, 'When you commit to something bigger than yourself, you rise to a level much higher than yourself.' The program is rebuilding."
Further helping that rebuild is the big-time commitment the Illini received last week.
Keanna Rembert, a 6-foot-2 center from Millbrook High School, Raleigh, N.C., is a rebounding and scoring machine. This past season Rembert had 443 points, 275 rebounds, and 67 blocks. The 2021 incoming recruit also had offers from Georgia Tech, Georgetown and Clemson.
"I love the Big Ten conference," Rembert said. "Illinois is the 13th best public school in the country. I saw there were plenty of opportunities to get what I want there out of my college experience. They are going to win there; when they do, I want to be a part of it, help create that winning tradition Illinois women's basketball is looking for.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!