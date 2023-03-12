IOWA CITY – Iowa may be playing Auburn in its backyard in the opening round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, but Connor McCaffery hopes the Hawkeyes can convince a few Alabama fans into their corner.

The Crimson Tide will also be playing their opening weekend games in the NCAA tourney in Birmingham.

"And they don’t like Auburn," McCaffery suggested shortly after this year’s bracket was unveiled on Sunday.

Seeded eighth in the Midwest Region, the 19-13 Hawkeyes will take on ninth-seeded Auburn (20-12) in its opening game on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala.

The Hawkeyes and Tigers, coached by former Iowa assistant Bruce Pearl, will meet in a 5:50 p.m. game to be televised on TNT.

Both teams endured disappointing exits from their conference tournaments.

Iowa forward Filip Rebraca used "angry" to describe the Hawkeyes’ mood after being bumped from the Big Ten Conference tourney field.

Pearl, a member of the Iowa staff from 1986-92, apologized to the Tigers fanbase following his team’s performance in a loss to a lower-seeded Arkansas team at the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Rebraca said the Hawkeyes were anxious to return to the practice court Sunday, their first since losing to Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten tourney.

"We’re looking forward to getting back to work and then going on the road," Rebraca said. “We haven’t done well away from home and this gives us a chance to prove that we can play on the road.’’

Hawkeye forward Kris Murray welcomes the chance as well.

“We’re looking forward to getting our mojo back," he said. "We’ve struggled shooting the ball on the road all year and this is another opportunity, another chance to turn that round."

Iowa has never played Auburn, a No. 1 seed in the tournament a year ago.

Coach Fran McCaffery said his initial thoughts on the Tigers aren’t any different from his initial thoughts on the five opponents the Hawkeyes played in their previous opening-round games during his tenure.

"I think we’re going to play somebody really good," he said.

The Tigers are led by a pair of first-team All-SEC players in Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith, the latter a freshman who earned a spot on the league’s all-freshman team.

Coach McCaffery said there is no doubt who will handle the scouting duties for Auburn.

Hawkeye assistant coach Matt Gatens was a graduate assistant on Pearl’s Tigers staff from 2017-19 before taking on the job at Drake.

"He was pretty excited about the draw," Rebraca said.

The other two teams in Iowa’s first-weekend bracket are top-seeded Houston (31-3) and 16th-seeded Northern Kentucky (22-12).