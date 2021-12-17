In new role, McCaffery wants to make a difference

IOWA CITY — Connor McCaffery may have a new role, but he continues to have a voice in shaping the season for the Iowa basketball team.
After starting 62 games over the past two seasons, McCaffery finds himself filling a reserve role as a senior for a depth-filled Hawkeye backcourt.
It’s been different for the 6-foot-5 guard, but it hasn’t necessarily been a bad thing.
“I try to pick us up when we’re down,’’ McCaffery said. “I’ve never been afraid to speak up so I’m trying to continue to do that, just trying to build guys up at all times, continue that as somebody who had been through it all and seen it all.’’
McCaffery sees that as a big part of his role, being there for his teammates, and as Iowa looks to end a three-game losing streak in an 8 p.m. neutral-site game against Utah State on Saturday that is as important now as ever.
“At the end of the day, what I really want is to win,’’ McCaffery said. “I could play zero minutes and it really wouldn’t matter to me. I will still try to affect our team, be somebody that guys can come to with questions.’’
He wants to be that type of answer man when the Hawkeyes face the Aggies at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., the third time in five seasons Iowa has played in smaller, basketball-friendly facility.
“It’s one of the more unique atmospheres I’ve ever played in,’’ McCaffery said. “Being in that type of environment, it’s small, everybody is right on top of you, its’ loud, everything is nice and the court is unique in itself. It’s made for basketball. It’s a basketball arena.’’
The Hawkeyes will work to improve on recent rebounding efforts against a Utah State team that is off to an 8-3 start in its first season under coach Ryan Odom, the son of former South Carolina and Wake Forest coach Dave Odom.
He took over the Aggies program after guiding Maryland-Baltimore County to a 97-60 record over five seasons. Two Utah State senior starters, forward Brandon Horvath and guard RJ Eytle-Rock, followed Odom from the America East Conference program.
Iowa’s focus since it last played, a 73-53 loss at Iowa State on Dec. 9, has mainly been on itself.
“You kind of get back to what’s worked, what hasn’t worked, what do we need to improve on and focus on what do we have to do to be better,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
Connor McCaffery sees the past eight days as a chance for the Hawkeyes to grow.
“We need to be better,’’ he said. “That’s no secret.’’
With junior Joe Toussaint and sophomore Aaron Ulis soaking up the minutes at the point and Jordan Bohannon and Tony Perkins seeing the majority of action at the off-guard position, Connor McCaffery fits in wherever needed.
It’s an assignment he doesn’t mind, making the most of available minutes.
McCaffery has averaged 16.3 minutes per game during Iowa’s 7-3 start to the season, six minutes below the playing time he has averaged throughout his career.
Dealing with some back issues he believes are related to his offseason hip surgeries, McCaffery thinks age may be a factor as well.
“I’m getting old,’’ he said with a laugh earlier this week.
He’s averaging 1.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He has nearly twice as many assists, 23, as points, 11, and continues to take care of the ball with just three turnovers.
But his contributions are not necessarily measured statistically.
“My approach to everything has changed. It’s changed from what I’ve learned and what I’ve seen,’’ McCaffery said. “Every game is a new experience, something that brings new challenges. If I can help people in any way, that’s what I’m going to do whether I’m playing a lot or not.’’
That, he said, remains the bottom line.
“I could play the best game of the season, score 20 points, have 10 assists, and if we lose I’m still going to be pissed off. If I play zero minutes, have zero points, and we win, I’ll be as happy as anyone else,’’ McCaffery said. “It really doesn’t bother me either way.’’