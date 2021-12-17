In new role, McCaffery wants to make a difference

IOWA CITY — Connor McCaffery may have a new role, but he continues to have a voice in shaping the season for the Iowa basketball team.

After starting 62 games over the past two seasons, McCaffery finds himself filling a reserve role as a senior for a depth-filled Hawkeye backcourt.

It’s been different for the 6-foot-5 guard, but it hasn’t necessarily been a bad thing.

“I try to pick us up when we’re down,’’ McCaffery said. “I’ve never been afraid to speak up so I’m trying to continue to do that, just trying to build guys up at all times, continue that as somebody who had been through it all and seen it all.’’

McCaffery sees that as a big part of his role, being there for his teammates, and as Iowa looks to end a three-game losing streak in an 8 p.m. neutral-site game against Utah State on Saturday that is as important now as ever.

“At the end of the day, what I really want is to win,’’ McCaffery said. “I could play zero minutes and it really wouldn’t matter to me. I will still try to affect our team, be somebody that guys can come to with questions.’’