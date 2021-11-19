 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In tough matchup, Vikings fall on road again
0 Comments
topical alert
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL | CALVIN 78, AUGUSTANA 60

In tough matchup, Vikings fall on road again

  • 0
augie-logo-001.jpg

A tough matchup against a physical defensive team, a slow start and not enough offense all conspired against the Augustana College men’s basketball team Friday evening in the opener of their Illinois-Michigan Challenge weekend.

The hosting Calvin Knights jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the first half and never let the Vikings back in it en route to a 78-60 victory over the Vikings in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Augie shot just 32.8% (22 of 67) from the field after a sluggish 25.7% shooting clip in the opening half. The 60 points was Augie's lowest output in four games.

“That was just another veteran, well-coached team,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee after his club dropped to 2-2 after losing its second road contest of the season in as many trips. “Our schedule has been very competitive and I thought these guys were fantastic tonight. … Possibly the best team we’ve played so far.”

Playing a physical brand of basketball that created tough matchups across the court, the Knights (2-0), who were picked to finish third in the MIAA preseason poll, handed the Vikings their first loss in the fifth matchup between the two programs.

Despite a tough 5-for-13 shooting night, Daniel Carr led the Vikings with yet another double-double as he battled for team highs with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Nate Ortiz added 11 points, Carter Duwa 9 and Matt Hanushewsky 8 off the bench.

All but eight of Calvin’s points came from its starters. The Knights were led by Luke Morrison’s game-high 24 points and Uchenna Egekeze’s 17.

The Vikings have a quick turnaround for the final game of the Illinois-Michigan Challenge that reaches the end of its four-year contract on Saturday. Augie will tip-off against hosting Alma at 2 p.m. The Scots (1-2) dropped a 91-74 decision to fellow CCIW school Illinois Wesleyan on Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News