In tough matchup, Vikings fall on road again

A tough matchup against a physical defensive team, a slow start and not enough offense all conspired against the Augustana College men’s basketball team Friday evening in the opener of their Illinois-Michigan Challenge weekend.
The hosting Calvin Knights jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the first half and never let the Vikings back in it en route to a 78-60 victory over the Vikings in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Augie shot just 32.8% (22 of 67) from the field after a sluggish 25.7% shooting clip in the opening half. The 60 points was Augie's lowest output in four games.
“That was just another veteran, well-coached team,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee after his club dropped to 2-2 after losing its second road contest of the season in as many trips. “Our schedule has been very competitive and I thought these guys were fantastic tonight. … Possibly the best team we’ve played so far.”
Playing a physical brand of basketball that created tough matchups across the court, the Knights (2-0), who were picked to finish third in the MIAA preseason poll, handed the Vikings their first loss in the fifth matchup between the two programs.
Despite a tough 5-for-13 shooting night, Daniel Carr led the Vikings with yet another double-double as he battled for team highs with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Nate Ortiz added 11 points, Carter Duwa 9 and Matt Hanushewsky 8 off the bench.
All but eight of Calvin’s points came from its starters. The Knights were led by Luke Morrison’s game-high 24 points and Uchenna Egekeze’s 17.
The Vikings have a quick turnaround for the final game of the Illinois-Michigan Challenge that reaches the end of its four-year contract on Saturday. Augie will tip-off against hosting Alma at 2 p.m. The Scots (1-2) dropped a 91-74 decision to fellow CCIW school Illinois Wesleyan on Friday.