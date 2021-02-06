 Skip to main content
Indiana at Iowa at a glance
topical

Indiana at Iowa at a glance

IOWA MBB VS INDIANA

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) goes to the hoop over Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during a Jan. 21 game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

 Brian Ray

IOWA AT INDIANA

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

TV: FOX

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, has lost three of its last four games and squandered an 11-point lead in the second half in an 89-85 loss to No. 7 Ohio State on Thursday. Jack Nunge and Jordan Bohannon each scored 18 points with Joe Wieskamp adding 17 and Luka Garza 16 for the Hawkeyes, who made 14 of 32 shots from 3-point range.

• Indiana has lost two straight games since a Jan. 21 victory over Iowa with both defeats coming by 4-point margins. The Hoosiers’ most recent game was a 75-71 overtime home loss to Illinois on Tuesday. Trayce Jackson-Davis collected 19 points and 14 rebounds.

• Jackson-Davis scored 23 points and Rob Phinisee added 18 as Indiana claimed an 81-69 win in Iowa City 2½ weeks ago. The Hoosiers held the Hawkeyes without a field goal for an 11-minute stretch in the second half and outscored them 50-32 after halftime.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (13-5, 7-4)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;14.4

Keegan Murray;6-8;fr.;6.7

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;25.9

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.7

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.0

Indiana (9-8, 4-6)

Race Thompson;6-8;sr.;8.0

Armaan Franklin;6-4;so.;6.9

Trayce Jackson-Davis;6-9;so.;15.3

Aljami Durham;6-3;sr.;14.5

Rob Phinisee;6-1;jr.;10.9

