Indiana at Iowa at a glance

IOWA AT INDIANA

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, has lost three of its last four games and squandered an 11-point lead in the second half in an 89-85 loss to No. 7 Ohio State on Thursday. Jack Nunge and Jordan Bohannon each scored 18 points with Joe Wieskamp adding 17 and Luka Garza 16 for the Hawkeyes, who made 14 of 32 shots from 3-point range.