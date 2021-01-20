Indiana at Iowa at a glance

INDIANA AT IOWA

When: 8:01 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• No. 4-ranked Iowa is coming off a 96-73 victory over Northwestern in which five players scored in double figures, led by Luka Garza with 17 points and Joe Wieskamp with 16. The Hawkeyes are third in the nation in scoring and continue to lead the country in both assists and assist-to-turnover ratio.

• Indiana has not played since an 81-69 loss to Purdue a week ago. Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring and third in rebounding, had 25 points in that game. Armaan Franklin, the Hoosiers’ No. 2 scorer and top 3-point threat, just returned from an ankle injury for that game.

• Both teams had games with Michigan State postponed within the past week due to COVID-19 concerns and have played just once in the past 10 days. Iowa has another 8-day gap in the schedule following this game as Sunday’s home game with Nebraska already has been postponed.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS