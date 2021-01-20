 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana at Iowa at a glance
topical

Indiana at Iowa at a glance

{{featured_button_text}}
Purdue Indiana Basketball

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) currently is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring and third in the league in rebounding.

 AP

INDIANA AT IOWA

When: 8:01 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• No. 4-ranked Iowa is coming off a 96-73 victory over Northwestern in which five players scored in double figures, led by Luka Garza with 17 points and Joe Wieskamp with 16. The Hawkeyes are third in the nation in scoring and continue to lead the country in both assists and assist-to-turnover ratio.

• Indiana has not played since an 81-69 loss to Purdue a week ago. Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring and third in rebounding, had 25 points in that game. Armaan Franklin, the Hoosiers’ No. 2 scorer and top 3-point threat, just returned from an ankle injury for that game.

• Both teams had games with Michigan State postponed within the past week due to COVID-19 concerns and have played just once in the past 10 days. Iowa has another 8-day gap in the schedule following this game as Sunday’s home game with Nebraska already has been postponed.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (12-2, 6-1)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;14.4

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.2

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;26.9

CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;9.8

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.5

Indiana (8-6, 3-4)

Race Thompson;6-8;jr.;9.7

Trey Galloway;6-4;fr.;4.9

Trayce Jackson-Davis;6-9;so.;20.4

Aljami Durham;6-4;sr.;10.5

Rob Phinisee;6-1;jr.;7.7

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News