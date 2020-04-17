Indiana sharp-shooter Luke Goode commits to Illinois

Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood is usually complimentary about the team's opponents, quick to acknowledge talent and good coaching.
What I witnessed after the Illini's January 2019 game in Iowa City went far beyond that.
For the first time since Underwood took the reins in 2017, he appeared genuinely in awe of an opposing player.
Watching then-freshman Joe Wieskamp from Muscatine shoot during the pre-game left Underwood simply shaking his head.
"(Wieskamp is) an elite shooter," Underwood said. "I went out just to watch him shoot in warm-ups. I never go out to watch pre-game warm-ups. His balls don't hit the rim. I watched him make 19 shots in a row before he missed."
And nothing changed once the game started as Wieskamp put on a display of seemingly effortless shooting perfection, hitting 8-8 from the field including 6-6 from the 3-point line.
Since that game, Underwood has focused even more on adding shooting, a needed complement in his system to the team's pressure defense and rebounding prowess.
He landed one in Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year Adam Miller, who has unlimited range and can score in bunches. The five-star recruit is listed by Rivals.com as the nation's 10th best shooter in the class of 2020.
And now Underwood has added a sharp-shooter to the Illini's 2021 recruiting class as well.
Luke Goode, a four-star shooting guard from Fort Wayne, Ind., committed to Illinois on Friday.
Goode announced his decision in a tweet that ended with "I am 100% committed to the University of Illinois!"
The Illini were not the only top program to offer Goode a scholarship, with Michigan State, Marquette, Xavier, Northwestern and Maryland also pursuing the shooting guard.
Initially, Goode said he planned to commit next month but with the current upheaval he decided to move up his timeline.
"I decided it was the perfect time for myself and my family," he said. "With everything that is going on I wanted to make the decision as soon as possible. I felt like Illinois was the perfect spot for everything I wanted in a school."
Goode visited the Illini in early March when Illinois took on Indiana.
"It was a really cool visit," Goode said prior to his commitment. "I was with Trent Frazier, Tyler Underwood. I spent a lot of time around the locker room and really like Giorgi Bezhanishvili, too. Recently I did a virtual visit with (the coaches). It went well, and the whole coaching staff was on the call. They gave me a lot of information about how I would fit into their program."
The 6-foot-6 sharp-shooter was is also a star quarterback for Homestead High School but prefers basketball. Luke's father Craig played football for the Indiana Hoosiers, so it comes naturally to him. Despite his father's football past, the family let Luke decide which sport he would pursue, and his passion is basketball.
Before committing, Goode said he wanted to play for a winner.
“I want to play for a winning program and a coaching staff and school that really believes in me as a player and student," he said. "I want to play for a team that succeeds every year as a program."
Illinois now has a Big Ten roster of players that can compete with the best teams in the conference. Winning at Illinois is expected again with Underwood at the helm.
Adding athleticism, size, defense and shooting is a long-term recipe for success for any program. When a then-freshman like Wieskamp could draw a Division I coach out of the locker room to watch him shoot in pre-game, he must be special. Underwood knew he needed to add that kind of outside threat.
Now, with the commitments of Miller and Goode, he has added two.
