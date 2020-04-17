Indiana sharp-shooter Luke Goode commits to Illinois

And now Underwood has added a sharp-shooter to the Illini's 2021 recruiting class as well.

Luke Goode, a four-star shooting guard from Fort Wayne, Ind., committed to Illinois on Friday.

Goode announced his decision in a tweet that ended with "I am 100% committed to the University of Illinois!"

The Illini were not the only top program to offer Goode a scholarship, with Michigan State, Marquette, Xavier, Northwestern and Maryland also pursuing the shooting guard.

Initially, Goode said he planned to commit next month but with the current upheaval he decided to move up his timeline.

"I decided it was the perfect time for myself and my family," he said. "With everything that is going on I wanted to make the decision as soon as possible. I felt like Illinois was the perfect spot for everything I wanted in a school."

Goode visited the Illini in early March when Illinois took on Indiana.