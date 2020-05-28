Individual choices big in planned Hawkeye return

Dormitory housing will be provided for incoming freshmen, but other student-athletes will live off campus.

“There is an expectation of responsibility that they must assume to the health and safety of their teammates, to the staff members they work with,’’ Barta said. “We are putting a level of faith in them to do the right things.’’

The voluntary workouts in June are that — voluntary — but once that workouts become mandatory at a later date, Barta said any Iowa athlete who chooses not to train or compete this year because of COVID-19 concerns would face no penalty or risk any change in their scholarship status.

The process of bringing student-athletes back to campus next week at Iowa is part of a pilot program that will provide a template for upcoming months as faculty and staff and the general student body is allowed to return to campus with the expectation of the campus being re-opened this fall.

Some coaches and staff members will return to their offices for the first time since mid-March on Monday.

Athletes from other sports will follow and all can expect to have their temperatures taken and be tested and questioned regularly as they enter the on-campus workout facilities.