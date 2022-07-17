Injured Hawkeye commit making progress

University of Iowa women’s basketball commit Ava Jones is reportedly breathing on her own after suffering a broken back and a severe head injury when she and her family were on a sidewalk and struck by a motorist now facing murder and assault charges.

Two days after committing to sign with the Hawkeyes on July 3, Jones, her parents and a younger brother were hit by a car while standing on a street corner in Louisville, Ky., where the Nickerson, Kan., native planned to compete in a summer basketball tournament.

Jones’ father, Trey, died as a result of the injuries suffered in the crash while her mother, Amy, joins Ava Jones in remaining hospitalized at the University of Louisville Hospital. The other Jones sibling suffered minor injuries and was treated and released.

Family members told KWCH-TV in Wichita, Kan., that Ava Jones, a forward ranked by ESPN as a top-100 recruit in the nation, and Amy Jones are now both breathing on their own after spending more than a week on ventilators after initially being hospitalized in critical condition.

In a Louisville courtroom on Thursday, an officer who responded to the accident scene testified that Jones and her mother have both undergone multiple surgeries.

According to WAVE-TV, the officer indicated Jones had several surgeries to alleviate brain trauma and repair broken bones in her back.

Relatives said Ava Jones is expected to fully recover while her mother will recover, but not fully, after undergoing surgeries for brain trauma and on a severely injured leg.

The driver of the vehicle which allegedly struck the Jones family, Michael Hurley, faced a preliminary court hearing on Thursday.

There, prosecutors presented evidence and Jefferson District Judge David Bowles found probable cause for the motorist to face charges of murder, first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The Louisville police officer testified that Hurley had no alcohol in his system, but admitted to taking hydrocodone twice on the day of the crash. A video of the crash caught on surveillance video from nearby buildings was played during the hearing.

A grand jury next month will consider whether to indict the 33-year-old Hurley, who remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.