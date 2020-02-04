Injured Millikin basketball player in concussion protocol

When the collision happened in Saturday’s game between Millikin’s Korbin Farmer and Augustana’s Micah Martin, it was not surprising that an injury resulted.
Farmer got the worst of it.
But on Tuesday, Millikin men’s basketball coach Mark Scherer had positive news on his senior from Columbia, Ill. Scherer reported Farmer was diagnosed with a sprained neck and was in concussion protocol but suffered no serious injuries from the collision and subsequent crash to the floor.
“He’s doing OK,” said Scherer, noting it was diagnosed as a whiplash-type injury. “There were no breaks or cracks. He’s in concussion protocol and as soon as he gets back OK and stops showing symptoms, he’ll be back with us.”
The coach said that Farmer was released from Trinity West in Rock Island on Sunday morning and that he was driven to Peoria to meet his parents. After a day with them, the coach said Farmer was back on campus.
“I was in the ER with him (Saturday night) and the Augustana athletic trainer did a good job and was a big help; she stopped by the ER,” said Scherer, noting Farmer is now under the care of the MU athletic training staff.
Farmer was hurt when he collided with Augustana's hulking senior center on a drive to the basket with 3:24 left in the first half of Saturday’s CCIW contest at Carver Center. Farmer remained on the court for nearly 30 minutes before being removed by emergency personnel. He was in a neck brace and wheeled out of the gym on a gurney by Rock Island Fire Department personnel.
Scherer said that MU officials have asked the CCIW office to review the play in which Farmer was injured. The veteran coach, though, said “from the perspective that we feel that a foul had occurred. We feel the foul was a hard foul, but not an unsportsmanlike, and we have not suggested that it was … or there was anything inappropriate by any of the players. I feel Micah fouled my player, but I do not feel it was outside ‘reasonable play.’ I had no problem with the foul. I had a problem with some other things and it not being called a foul.”
You have free articles remaining.
League officials said that the play was brought to their attention.
"Our coaches talk regularly with our Coordinator of Officials after games regarding plays," said Mike Krizman, CCIW assistant executive director in an email. "Those conversations are always done internally, and that is certainly the case in this instance as well."
Scherer reported that Farmer had momentarily lost consciousness and had numbness in some extremities. He also said that Farmer had no recollection of the injury and did not know if he was hurt by the initial contact or when he hit the floor.
There was a much different aura in the gym after the incident.
“Our kids handled it in different ways and we tried to adjust accordingly,” said Scherer. “I don’t think there’s a right or a wrong in that situation.”
That injury just added to the litany of health issues the Big Blue have battled through in a tough 4-16, 1-10 CCIW season.
The Big Blue were already beaten and battered coming into Saturday’s 76-55 loss to the Vikings. Potential starters Calvin Fisher (knee, done for the season) and Cole Laurence (knee contusion in practice on Friday after scoring 14 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in last Wednesday game vs. North Park) both missed the game. Zach Fisher (sports hernia) played 11 minutes and scored two points, well under his team-leading 14.7 average. Farmer had seven points and six rebounds in 13 minutes before his injury.
MU has been without center Jordan Cunningham the entire season.
“It’s been a tough season,” said Scherer after Saturday’s game. “We’ve had a lot of injuries and had three starters out most of the season. … It’s really been something.”