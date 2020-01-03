Injuries leave both Augie basketball teams short-handed

Edell is the Vikings' third leading scorer, averaging 9.5 points. She leads the team in 3-point accuracy (14 of 31, 45.2%), is second on the team in assists (25) and also third in rebounding (4.5 per game) and minutes played (averaging 26.1 per game). As much as the numbers, Beinborn said that Edell's ball-handling and court presence will be missed.

She had started all 12 games for the 7-5, 2-1 CCIW Vikings. Beinborn was still contemplating options to fill her starting spot, but was leaning toward freshman Macy Beinborn, who has seen her time increase in each of the eight games she has played and is averaging 7.4 ppg. The coach also said that freshman Brie Bennis (Delmar, Iowa/Maquoketa HS) could see more court time today against the Lady Reds (6-5, 1-1 CCIW). She has played just 11 minutes in three appearances.

More juggling: Augie men's coach Grey Giovanine has been searching for consistency from his re-tooling team and will have two fewer options for today.

Just when former Rockridge standout Frakes was ready to return to the rotation, another sprained ankle again has him sidelined, according to the coach. Tribble, also a junior who had shown some dynamic offensive flashes, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to academic issues.