Injury-impacted Hawkeyes face Big Ten leaders

If there was ever a time to play Big Ten leader Michigan, this probably isn’t it for the Iowa women’s basketball team.

But, that’s the situation the 21st-ranked Hawkeyes find themselves in Sunday when they visit the sixth-ranked Wolverines.

Iowa sits only one game behind Michigan in the Big Ten standings heading into the 5:30 p.m. game at the Crisler Center but the Hawkeyes will again take court with injury issues in the first of two late-season match-ups with the Wolverines.

Coach Lisa Bluder labels the availability of starters McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall as “day to day’’ heading into the biggest challenge Iowa’s 6-0 Big Ten road record has seen.

“We don’t know who we will have available,’’ Bluder said.

Warnock and Marshall both sat out Iowa’ 84-50 win at Wisconsin on Thursday, Warnock with a cast on her left hand and Marshall nursing a shoulder injury suffered during the Hawkeyes loss to Ohio State on Monday.

Bluder would prefer to be at full strength against Michigan.

“I think Michigan is the best team in the league, especially on their home court,’’ Bluder said. “They play hard, they play together and they don’t make mistakes.’’

The Wolverines (19-2, 10-1 Big Ten) enter the game on a seven-game win streak but haven’t played since handing Indiana its first conference loss of the season 65-50 last Monday before having a game at Illinois on Thursday postponed because of weather-related travel issues.

Michigan’s resume also includes a pair of 19-point victories over an Ohio State team which won at Iowa by four points last week.

The Wolverines are also 11-0 at the Crisler Center, a place where Iowa last won in 2014.

But, it’s the talent and not the venue that presents the Hawkeyes (15-5, 9-2) with their biggest challenge Sunday.

The Wolverines are led by Naz Hillmon, a 6-foot-2 senior forward who the Big Ten player of the year last season and joins the Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark among top national player of the year candidates this season.

While Clark leads the nation with averages of 26.5 points and 8.2 assists per game and is Iowa’s top rebounder at 8.5 per game from her position at point guard, Hillmon has been equally valuable for Michigan.

She ranks in the top 30 in the nation in eight statistical categories while averaging 20.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Her 58.3-percent shooting touch from the field ranks third in the conference.

Hillmon is one of three Wolverine seniors with double-digit scoring averages, her work complemented by guard Leigha Brown at 14.8 points and forward Emily Kiser at 10 points.

