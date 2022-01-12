INSIDE LOOK: Tough times for Augie, BHC basketball programs

It was a tough night for the short-handed Augustana College women’s basketball team on Monday.
Coach Mark Beinborn’s club — missing regulars Hannah Simmer and Emma Berg because of health and safety issues — were handed a 70-64 setback to North Park in a contest that was originally scheduled for December.
There were two rubs to that result, though, that stand out.
The first was that it was originally listed as a forfeit by CCIW mandates. Because of COVID-19 issues and positive tests, North Park was not able to make the trip to Rock Island for the originally scheduled contest. Before league officials reversed an August mandate that ruled all games not played to be forfeits, Augie was given a victory.
So not only did the Vikings lose a win when the game was rescheduled, they then lost a game that they led by 14 points early on and had the advantage in for much of the contest.
“North Park really picked up some intensity,” Beinborn said. “Whether we got tired or whatever, we weren’t talking and moving the same to finish the game. We gave up a bunch of offensive rebounds — 14 in the second half — and we’ve been holding teams off the glass pretty well all season.”
NPU, which corralled 19 offensive rebounds, scored 40 points in the paint.
It may have been a good thing that the game wasn’t played on that Sunday afternoon or it might have been a really bad day for the hosting Vikings.
And that leads to the second situation considering how the women’s makeup game played out.
It would have been quite a disappointing day for the Augie teams had the games been played back-to-back and played out the same way.
That afternoon, the Augie men blew out to a 24-2 lead over North Park and led the entire game until the final bucket with six seconds left in regulation. A lead for 39 minutes and 54 seconds of the 40-minute contest ended in a 60-58 setback.
The women losing a 14-point lead and falling by six?
Two hours later, the men losing a 22-point lead — in a game they still led by 16 with 9:16 left in regulation — and falling by two in heartbreaking fashion?
Ouch.
On the bright side, Beinborn is hoping to have Berg, a freshman guard, back for Wednesday’s home game against Elmhurst (2-11, 0-5 CCIW) that is set for 7 p.m. at the Carver Center. He said she has been symptom-free and may be able to get back into action.
Gauntlet: Speaking of the Augie men, the Vikings are facing quite the gauntlet in the next few weeks.
Coach Tom Jessee’s 7-6 club that is 2-2 in the CCIW is scheduled to play three of its next four league games against teams ranked in the top 13 of the latest D3hoops.com national Top 25 poll.
That run opens on Wednesday with a trip to No. 10 Wheaton (12-2, 4-1 CCIW) and is followed by a road foray at No. 3 Illinois Wesleyan (9-2, 2-1 CCIW) at the Shirk Center in Bloomington.
If there is any good news, the next two games in that stretch are at home and only one of those is against a ranked team.
The caveat, though, is that the first of those home games on Monday is against North Central (7-4, 2-1 CCIW), which was among teams garnering votes in the D3hoops.com preseason poll and picked by league coaches to finish fourth in the conference race. This is a makeup game from last Wednesday when health and safety protocols within the NCC program forced a postponement.
The testy string is then capped next Wednesday when the Vikings host No. 13 Elmhurst (11-2, 3-1 CCIW).
This will be a telling stretch for the young Vikings who are still searching for consistency and playing without arguably one of their top offensive threats in junior Carter Duwa.
The former Pleasant Valley High School standout has been sidelined by a plethora of foot and ankle injuries this season — the latest a toe injury — and has only suited up for four games so far.
More scheduling issues: Both Black Hawk College basketball programs have hit a bump in the road concerning health and safety issues. The men were affected more than the women.
The men's team has been shut down and had its first four Arrowhead Conference games postponed — two last week and two this week.
The women's basketball program had Tuesday's Arrowhead Conference game scheduled at Highland Community College postponed because of health and safety issues. No makeup date has yet been determined for that game.
Coach Logan Frye's women are still scheduled for two more games this week — Thursday at IVCC at 5 p.m. and Saturday vs. McHenry in the Building 3 Gym at 1 p.m.
BHC officials posted a notice that fans will not be allowed for men's home games through Jan. 23 once they get back on the court.
Tom Johnston covers the college beat in the Quad-Cities. You can reach him at tjohnston@qconline.com