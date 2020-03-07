Iowa at Illinois at a glance

IOWA AT ILLINOIS

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 18th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, suffered a 77-68 loss to Purdue on Tuesday, ending its 13-game home winning streak. Luka Garza finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, topping the 20-point mark for the 15th consecutive game.

• No. 23 Illinois watched its Big Ten championship hopes slip away Thursday with a 71-63 loss at Ohio State. Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with 21 points, but they were unable to hold onto a 7-point halftime lead.

• This game will determine who gets the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. Illinois will get the No. 5 seed with a loss while Iowa could be seeded as low as eighth. The Hawkeyes claimed a 72-65 victory over the Illini in a Feb. 2 meeting in Iowa City, getting 25 points from Garza and 18 apiece from Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick.