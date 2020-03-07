You are the owner of this article.
topical

Iowa at Illinois at a glance

Illinois Ohio St Basketball

Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, right, drives to the basket as Ohio State's Luther Muhammad defends during Thursday's game.

 AP

IOWA AT ILLINOIS

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Assembly Hall, Champaign, Ill.

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 18th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, suffered a 77-68 loss to Purdue on Tuesday, ending its 13-game home winning streak. Luka Garza finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, topping the 20-point mark for the 15th consecutive game.

• No. 23 Illinois watched its Big Ten championship hopes slip away Thursday with a 71-63 loss at Ohio State. Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with 21 points, but they were unable to hold onto a 7-point halftime lead.

• This game will determine who gets the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. Illinois will get the No. 5 seed with a loss while Iowa could be seeded as low as eighth. The Hawkeyes claimed a 72-65 victory over the Illini in a Feb. 2 meeting in Iowa City, getting 25 points from Garza and 18 apiece from Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (20-10, 11-8)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;14.3

Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;23.7

Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;6.1

CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;10.5

Joe Toussaint;6-0;fr.;6.2

Illinois (20-10, 12-7)

Kofi Cockburn;7-0;fr.;13.4

Da’Monte Williams;6-3;jr.;2.6

Ayo Dosunmu;6-5;so.;16.6

Andres Feliz;6-2;sr.;10.9

Trent Frazier;6-2;jr.;9.1

