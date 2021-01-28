Iowa at Illinois at a glance

IOWA AT ILLINOIS
When: 8 p.m.
Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.
TV: FS1
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa dropped to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 following an 81-69 home loss to Indiana on Jan 21 in its last game. Luka Garza had 28 points and 12 rebounds and Joe Wieskamp added 16 points and 12 rebounds, but Jordan Bohannon did not score and CJ Fredrick did not play in the second half because of an undisclosed leg injury. He is questionable for this game.
• No. 19-ranked Illinois also has not played in more than a week. The Fighting Illini defeated Penn State 79-65 on Jan. 19 behind 21 points and 12 rebounds by Kofi Cockburn. Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu is second in the Big Ten Conference in scoring, behind Garza, and Cockburn leads the league in rebounding.
• Iowa and Illinois split two hard-fought games last season. The Hawkeyes, led by Garza’s 25 points and 10 rebounds, won 72-65 in Iowa City, but the Illini bounced back to claim a 78-76 win in Champaign in the final game of the regular season.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (12-3, 6-2)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;14.5
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.3
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;26.9
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;9.1
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;9.8
Illinois (10-5, 6-3)
Da’Monte Williams;6-3;sr.;6.0
Adam Miller;6-3;fr.;9.6
Kofi Cockburn;7-0;so.;17.4
Trent Frazier;6-2;sr.;8.7
Ayo Dosunmu;6-5;jr.;21.7