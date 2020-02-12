Iowa at Indiana at a glance

IOWA AT INDIANA
When: 7:07 p.m.
Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
TV: BTN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 21st in this week’s Associated Press poll, rolled to a 96-72 victory over Nebraska on Saturday behind a career-high 30 points by Joe Wieskamp. Luka Garza recorded his ninth straight 20-point effort, finishing with 22 points. The Hawkeyes will be without reserve forward Cordell Pemsl, who has been suspended for one game.
• Indiana has lost four straight games and five of the last seven. The Hoosiers are led by forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the son of former NBA player Dale Davis, who ranks among the top 12 in the Big Ten in both scoring and rebounding.
• Iowa defeated Indiana twice last season, 77-72 in Bloomington and 76-70 in overtime in Iowa City. The past three meetings between the two teams have been decided by a total of 13 points. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series 103-77, including a 60-30 advantage in Bloomington.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (17-7, 8-5)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;15.4
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;23.1
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;6.1
CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;11.2
Joe Toussaint;6-0;fr.;6.7
Indiana (15-8, 5-7)
Justin Smith;6-7;jr.;11.3
Trayce Jackson-Davis;6-9;fr.;13.8
Joey Brunk;6-11;sr.;8.0
Aljami Durham;6-5;jr.;9.7
Rob Phinisee;6-1;so.;7.0