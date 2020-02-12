Iowa at Indiana at a glance

IOWA AT INDIANA

When: 7:07 p.m.

Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 21st in this week’s Associated Press poll, rolled to a 96-72 victory over Nebraska on Saturday behind a career-high 30 points by Joe Wieskamp. Luka Garza recorded his ninth straight 20-point effort, finishing with 22 points. The Hawkeyes will be without reserve forward Cordell Pemsl, who has been suspended for one game.

• Indiana has lost four straight games and five of the last seven. The Hoosiers are led by forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the son of former NBA player Dale Davis, who ranks among the top 12 in the Big Ten in both scoring and rebounding.

• Iowa defeated Indiana twice last season, 77-72 in Bloomington and 76-70 in overtime in Iowa City. The past three meetings between the two teams have been decided by a total of 13 points. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series 103-77, including a 60-30 advantage in Bloomington.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

