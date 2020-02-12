You are the owner of this article.
Iowa at Indiana at a glance

Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis (4) is currently 12th in the Big Ten in scoring and ninth in rebounding.

IOWA AT INDIANA

When: 7:07 p.m.

Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 21st in this week’s Associated Press poll, rolled to a 96-72 victory over Nebraska on Saturday behind a career-high 30 points by Joe Wieskamp. Luka Garza recorded his ninth straight 20-point effort, finishing with 22 points. The Hawkeyes will be without reserve forward Cordell Pemsl, who has been suspended for one game.

• Indiana has lost four straight games and five of the last seven. The Hoosiers are led by forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the son of former NBA player Dale Davis, who ranks among the top 12 in the Big Ten in both scoring and rebounding.

• Iowa defeated Indiana twice last season, 77-72 in Bloomington and 76-70 in overtime in Iowa City. The past three meetings between the two teams have been decided by a total of 13 points. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series 103-77, including a 60-30 advantage in Bloomington.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (17-7, 8-5)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;15.4

Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;23.1

Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;6.1

CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;11.2

Joe Toussaint;6-0;fr.;6.7

Indiana (15-8, 5-7)

Justin Smith;6-7;jr.;11.3

Trayce Jackson-Davis;6-9;fr.;13.8

Joey Brunk;6-11;sr.;8.0

Aljami Durham;6-5;jr.;9.7

Rob Phinisee;6-1;so.;7.0

