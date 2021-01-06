Iowa at Maryland at a glance

IOWA at MARYLAND

When: 6:01 p.m.

Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• No. 5-ranked Iowa has had a five-day break in the schedule since defeating Rutgers 77-75 on Saturday. Luka Garza scored 25 points in the win with Keegan Murray adding 14 points, including the game-winning free throws with 16 seconds left.

• Maryland has lost five of its past seven games following a 4-0 start. The Terrapins suffered a 63-55 loss to Indiana on Monday despite 22 points and 10 rebounds from Aaron Wiggins. They currently are without veteran guard Darryl Morsell, who had surgery last Friday to repair a fractured bone in his face.

• Maryland has won five of the past seven meetings between the two teams and Iowa has won just once in College Park during that stretch. That was an 83-69 victory in 2017 when Jordan Bohannon made a career-best eight 3-point field goals in 10 attempts while scoring 24 points.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS