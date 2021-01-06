Iowa at Maryland at a glance

IOWA at MARYLAND
When: 6:01 p.m.
Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• No. 5-ranked Iowa has had a five-day break in the schedule since defeating Rutgers 77-75 on Saturday. Luka Garza scored 25 points in the win with Keegan Murray adding 14 points, including the game-winning free throws with 16 seconds left.
• Maryland has lost five of its past seven games following a 4-0 start. The Terrapins suffered a 63-55 loss to Indiana on Monday despite 22 points and 10 rebounds from Aaron Wiggins. They currently are without veteran guard Darryl Morsell, who had surgery last Friday to repair a fractured bone in his face.
• Maryland has won five of the past seven meetings between the two teams and Iowa has won just once in College Park during that stretch. That was an 83-69 victory in 2017 when Jordan Bohannon made a career-best eight 3-point field goals in 10 attempts while scoring 24 points.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (9-2, 3-1)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;14.5
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;27.5
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.0
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;10.9
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;9.0
Maryland (6-5, 1-4)
Donta Scott;6-7;so.;12.9
Hakim Hart;6-6;so.;9.2
Galin Smith;6-9;sr.;4.7
Aaron Wiggins;6-6;jr.;11.5
Eric Ayala;6-5;jr.;14.3