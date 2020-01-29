Iowa at Maryland at a glance

IOWA AT MARYLAND
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 18th in this week’s Associated Press poll, has won five straight games and nine of the past 11. The Hawkeyes rallied from a 12-point deficit in the final seven minutes to defeat Wisconsin 68-62 on Monday. Luka Garza had his 12th double-double of the season with 21 points and 18 rebounds while CJ Fredrick added 17 points.
• Maryland, ranked 15th in the AP poll, has a three-game winning streak and is 11-0 at home this season. Sophomore Jalen Smith was last week’s Big Ten player of the week every collecting 54 points and 21 rebounds in road victories at Northwestern and Indiana.
• Iowa won earlier meeting, 67-49, on Jan. 10 in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes’ Joe Wieskamp had perhaps the best game of his career with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals while Garza contributed 21 points and 13 rebounds. Maryland shot just 32.7% from the field and was outrebounded 44-32.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (15-5, 6-3)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;14.9
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;23.1
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;6.4
CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;11.2
Joe Toussaint;6-0;fr.;7.2
Maryland (16-4, 6-3)
Donta Scott;6-7;fr.;5.4
Jalen Smith;6-10;so.;15.2
Darryl Morsell;6-5;jr.;7.9
Eric Ayala;6-5;so.;8.4
Anthony Cowan;6-0;sr.;15.5