Iowa at Michigan State at a glance

Michigan St Nebraska Basketball

Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) looks to passes the ball against Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr. (11) during the second half of a game last week.

 AP

IOWA AT MICHIGAN STATE

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 18th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, has won 9 of its past 12 games but is only 2-6 in Big Ten road games. The Hawkeyes are coming off an 85-76 victory over Ohio State in which Luka Garza scored 20 or more points for the 12th consecutive game, finishing with 24.

• Michigan State was the nation’s preseason No. 1 team although the Spartans have fallen to No. 24 with four losses in the past six games. They defeated Nebraska 86-65 on Thursday as preseason player of the year Cassius Winston led five players in double figures with 23 points. Aaron Henry added 13 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

• This is the only regular season meeting between the two teams, who are part of a large tie for second in the Big Ten standings. Iowa has won just once at the Breslin Center since 1993, claiming a 76-59 victory there in 2016. Michigan State has won 18 of the past 21 meetings, including four in a row.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (19-8, 10-6)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;14.9

Ryan Kriener;6-10;sr.;7.5

Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;23.7

Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;5.9

Joe Toussaint;6-0;fr.;6.5

Michigan State (18-9, 10-6)

Malik Hall;6-7;fr.;4.3

Aaron Henry;6-6;so.;9.6

Xavier Tillman;6-8;jr.;13.6

Rocket Watts;6-2;fr.;7.5

Cassius Winston;6-1;sr.;18.3

