Iowa at Minnesota at a glance

IOWA AT MINNESOTA
When: Noon
Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis
TV: FS1
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa is coming off an 89-77 loss to Indiana on Thursday. Center Luka Garza scored 38 points, topping the 20-point mark for the 10th consecutive game. Joe Wieskamp added 16 points but third-leading scorer CJ Fredrick suffered a sprained ankle late in the first half and is likely to be sidelined for awhile.
• Minnesota has not played since an 83-77 loss at Penn State a week ago Saturday. The Golden Gophers have lost three of their past four games but are 10-2 at home in Williams Arena. Center Daniel Oturu (20.1) is second in the Big Ten in scoring behind Garza and leads the league in rebounding (11.5).
• Iowa defeated Minnesota 72-52 in an earlier meeting on Dec. 9. Wieskamp led the way with 23 points with Garza adding 21. Oturu had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Gophers, but No. 2 scorer Marcus Carr made just 1 of 10 shots and finished with two points.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (17-8, 8-6)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;15.4
Ryan Kriener;6-10;sr.;7.2
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;23.7
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;6.0
Joe Toussaint;6-0;fr.;6.6
Minnesota (12-11, 6-7)
Alihan Demir;6-9;sr.;7.4
Daniel Oturu;6-10;so.;20.1
Gabe Kalscheur;6-4;so.;11.7
Payton Willis;6-4;jr.;9.2
Marcus Carr;6-2;so.;15.7