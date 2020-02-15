Iowa at Minnesota at a glance

IOWA AT MINNESOTA

When: Noon

Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa is coming off an 89-77 loss to Indiana on Thursday. Center Luka Garza scored 38 points, topping the 20-point mark for the 10th consecutive game. Joe Wieskamp added 16 points but third-leading scorer CJ Fredrick suffered a sprained ankle late in the first half and is likely to be sidelined for awhile.

• Minnesota has not played since an 83-77 loss at Penn State a week ago Saturday. The Golden Gophers have lost three of their past four games but are 10-2 at home in Williams Arena. Center Daniel Oturu (20.1) is second in the Big Ten in scoring behind Garza and leads the league in rebounding (11.5).

• Iowa defeated Minnesota 72-52 in an earlier meeting on Dec. 9. Wieskamp led the way with 23 points with Garza adding 21. Oturu had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Gophers, but No. 2 scorer Marcus Carr made just 1 of 10 shots and finished with two points.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

