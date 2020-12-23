Iowa at Minnesota at a glance

IOWA at MINNESOTA

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• No. 4-ranked Iowa opened its Big Ten schedule with a 70-55 victory over Purdue on Tuesday night. Luka Garza collected 22 points and 9 rebounds, topping 20 points for the 17th consecutive conference game. Joe Wieskamp added 17 points and 9 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, who had their best defensive effort of the season.

• Minnesota defeated St. Louis University 90-82 on Sunday in its most recent game. Marcus Carr led the way with 32 points, 7 assists and 4 steals and Isaiah Ihnen recorded his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Golden Gophers began the season with six straight victories before being routed 92-65 by No. 18 Illinois in their Big Ten opener.

• Former Davenport Assumption star Liam Robbins has started every game for Minnesota after transferring from Drake in the off-season. He is third on the team in scoring at 11.9 points per game and leads the Gophers in rebounding (6.8) and blocked shots (2.4).