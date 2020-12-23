Iowa at Minnesota at a glance

IOWA at MINNESOTA
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis
TV: BTN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• No. 4-ranked Iowa opened its Big Ten schedule with a 70-55 victory over Purdue on Tuesday night. Luka Garza collected 22 points and 9 rebounds, topping 20 points for the 17th consecutive conference game. Joe Wieskamp added 17 points and 9 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, who had their best defensive effort of the season.
• Minnesota defeated St. Louis University 90-82 on Sunday in its most recent game. Marcus Carr led the way with 32 points, 7 assists and 4 steals and Isaiah Ihnen recorded his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Golden Gophers began the season with six straight victories before being routed 92-65 by No. 18 Illinois in their Big Ten opener.
• Former Davenport Assumption star Liam Robbins has started every game for Minnesota after transferring from Drake in the off-season. He is third on the team in scoring at 11.9 points per game and leads the Gophers in rebounding (6.8) and blocked shots (2.4).
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (7-1, 1-0)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;16.0
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;28.4
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.6
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.9
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;6.9
Minnesota (7-1, 0-1)
Brandon Johnson;6-8;sr.;6.0
Liam Robbins;7-0;jr.;11.9
Both Gach;6-6;jr.;13.0
Gabe Kalscheur;6-4;jr.;9.5
Marcus Carr;6-2;jr.;23.9