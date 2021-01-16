Iowa at Northwestern at a glance

IOWA at NORTHWESTERN

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

TV: CBS

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• No. 5-ranked Iowa has not played since defeating Minnesota 86-71 last Sunday behind 19 points, 7 rebounds and 14 assists by Jordan Bohannon, who was the co-winner of the Big Ten player of the week award. Luka Garza added 33 points and Joe Wieskamp 20. The Hawkeyes’ game with Michigan State on Thursday was postponed.

• Northwestern lost to Ohio State 81-71 on Wednesday despite 25 points by Chase Audige and 16 by Miller Kopp. The Wildcats got 21 points from Pete Nance in losing to Iowa 87-72 on Dec. 29 in Iowa City.

• This game originally was scheduled to be played Monday night, then was moved to Sunday night as part of a Big Ten reshuffling of games due to COVID-19 postponements. It then became the CBS national game on Sunday morning when the Michigan State-Indiana matchup was postponed.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (11-2, 5-1)