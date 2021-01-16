 Skip to main content
Iowa at Northwestern at a glance
Iowa at Northwestern at a glance

Northwestern Iowa Basketball

Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) fights for a rebound with Iowa's Jordan Bohannon during a Dec. 29 game in Iowa City. The two teams meet again Sunday in Evanston, Ill.

IOWA at NORTHWESTERN

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

TV: CBS

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• No. 5-ranked Iowa has not played since defeating Minnesota 86-71 last Sunday behind 19 points, 7 rebounds and 14 assists by Jordan Bohannon, who was the co-winner of the Big Ten player of the week award. Luka Garza added 33 points and Joe Wieskamp 20. The Hawkeyes’ game with Michigan State on Thursday was postponed.

• Northwestern lost to Ohio State 81-71 on Wednesday despite 25 points by Chase Audige and 16 by Miller Kopp. The Wildcats got 21 points from Pete Nance in losing to Iowa 87-72 on Dec. 29 in Iowa City.

• This game originally was scheduled to be played Monday night, then was moved to Sunday night as part of a Big Ten reshuffling of games due to COVID-19 postponements. It then became the CBS national game on Sunday morning when the Michigan State-Indiana matchup was postponed.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (11-2, 5-1)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;14.3

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.2

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;27.6

CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;9.5

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.5

Northwestern (6-5, 3-4)

Pete Nance;6-10;jr.;11.5

Miller Kopp;6-7;jr.;14.0

Robbie Beran;6-9;so.;6.9

Chase Audige;6-4;so.;12.9

Boo Buie;6-2;so.;9.8

