Iowa at Northwestern at a glance

IOWA at NORTHWESTERN
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.
TV: CBS
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• No. 5-ranked Iowa has not played since defeating Minnesota 86-71 last Sunday behind 19 points, 7 rebounds and 14 assists by Jordan Bohannon, who was the co-winner of the Big Ten player of the week award. Luka Garza added 33 points and Joe Wieskamp 20. The Hawkeyes’ game with Michigan State on Thursday was postponed.
• Northwestern lost to Ohio State 81-71 on Wednesday despite 25 points by Chase Audige and 16 by Miller Kopp. The Wildcats got 21 points from Pete Nance in losing to Iowa 87-72 on Dec. 29 in Iowa City.
• This game originally was scheduled to be played Monday night, then was moved to Sunday night as part of a Big Ten reshuffling of games due to COVID-19 postponements. It then became the CBS national game on Sunday morning when the Michigan State-Indiana matchup was postponed.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (11-2, 5-1)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;14.3
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.2
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;27.6
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;9.5
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.5
Northwestern (6-5, 3-4)
Pete Nance;6-10;jr.;11.5
Miller Kopp;6-7;jr.;14.0
Robbie Beran;6-9;so.;6.9
Chase Audige;6-4;so.;12.9
Boo Buie;6-2;so.;9.8