Iowa at Rutgers at a glance

Iowa at Rutgers at a glance

Purdue Rutgers Basketball

Rutgers guard Montez Mathis, left, draws a foul as he collides with Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) in the second half Tuesday night. Mathis scored a team-high 25 points in Rutgers' 81-76 victory.

 AP

IOWA at RUTGERS

When: 1 p.m.

Where: The RAC, Piscataway, N.J.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• No. 10-ranked Iowa defeated No. 19 Northwestern 87-72 on Tuesday. Jordan Bohannon had his best game of the season, making 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range on his way to collecting 24 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. CJ Fredrick added 19 points and Luka Garza 18.

• No. 14 Rutgers won its first six games before losing to Ohio State. It bounced back with an 81-76 win over Purdue on Tuesday despite the fact that leading scorer Ron Harper sat out the game with an ankle injury. Montez Mathis led the Scarlet Knights with 25 points with Geo Baker adding 19.

• Rutgers has been plagued by injuries in the early part of the season. Not only did Harper miss the Purdue game but freshman center Clifford Omoruyi also missed his second straight game after injuring his knee against Illinois. Baker missed three games early in the season because of a sprained ankle and top reserve Caleb McConnell has not played at all this season because of a back injury.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (8-2, 2-1)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.2

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;27.7

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.3

CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;11.3

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;8.6

Rutgers (7-1, 3-1)

Paul Mulcahy;6-6;so.;6.8

Myles Johnson;6-11;jr.;7.4

Montez Mathis;6-4;jr.;15.6

Geo Baker;6-4;sr.;9.6

Jacob Young;6-2;sr.;15.5

