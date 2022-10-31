IOWA BASKETBALL: Hawkeyes share the wealth in exhibition win

IOWA CITY – For the University of Iowa men's basketball team, Monday’s 118-72 exhibition win over Truman State was a collaborative effort.

That was exactly what the Hawkeyes were hoping for in their final tune-up prior to Monday’s season opener against Bethune Cookman.

“We’re always looking for one more, calling for one more pass to get that even better look,’’ guard Tony Perkins said.

That led Iowa to scorch the nets at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at a 64.8% clip and provided plenty of balance in the Hawkeyes’ only preseason public performance.

Kris Murray led a group of five Iowa players in double figures with a 24-point game, an effort complemented by 18 points from Tony Perkins, 14 apiece from Filip Rebraca and Payton Sandfort and 12 off the bench from Connor McCaffery.

Eleven Hawkeyes scored in the game and six hit multiple 3-point baskets.

“Sharing the ball like that, moving it, has to be one of our strengths and it has been since my first year when Bryce Cartwright led the Big Ten in assists,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We’re going to move the ball.’’

Freshman Dasonte Bowen, Connor McCaffery and Perkins orchestrated that against Truman State as point guard candidate Ahron Ulis watched from the bench, in street clothes as he served a one-game suspension for violating team rules.

Bowen finished with eight assists and no turnovers in 20 minutes of action while McCaffery and Perkins contributed five and four assists to keep Iowa's offense flowing.

“It was good to get my feet wet,’’ Bowen said. “I think I did my job, played hard. People probably want me to score a little more and I can do that.’’

Truman State kept things close for the first 12 minutes of the game, taking a 26-25 lead on a 3-point basket by Trey Shearer midway through the opening half and hanging within 34-31 when Hunter Strait hit from behind the arc with 7:41 to go.

Murray fueled a 23-3 run by the Hawkeyes who needed just under two minutes to score 10 unanswered points to pull away for good.

“They run a lot of stuff to get you confused. We just had to communicate, bring up the intensity a little bit,’’ Murray said. “Once we did that, we started to play our game.’’

Landon Eiland, a redshirt freshman who prepped at North Scott High School, ended the Bulldogs’ drought when he buried a 3-pointer with 4:49 remaining in the half.

But, consecutive 3-point baskets by Perkins and Connor McCaffery began a run of 13 straight points that led Iowa to a 63-39 halftime advantage.

The Hawkeyes scorched the nets at a 68.6% clip in the first 20 minutes, hitting 23 of 34 shots including seven of the 11 they attempted from 3-point range.

Seven of the nine players who took the court for Iowa in the first half scored, including 14-point starts for Murray and Perkins and 12 points from Connor McCaffery.

“It was what we were hoping to get out of this, a win and play some good ball,’’ Perkins said.

A 16-2 run that started just over two minutes into the second half came after the Bulldogs trimmed the Hawkeyes’ halftime lead to 19 points.

Iowa Ied by as many as 51 points in the game’s final minutes as coach McCaffery cleared his bench.

Truman State, which plays an exhibition at Purdue on Wednesday, was led by Elijah Hazekamp, a former Sioux City Heelan prep who totaled 15 points.

Bulldogs coach Jeff Horner, a former Hawkeye guard, started a lineup consisting entirely of Iowa natives.

Davenport Assumption grad Dylan Peeters finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists for Truman State while Eiland scored three points and Wapello native Keaton Mitchell had two points to go with two boards for Truman State.