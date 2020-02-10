Iowa bench gets a bit shorter with Pemsl suspension

At least the players got a couple of days off to get rejuvenated for a very challenging seven-game stretch to close out the regular season.

NCAA rules require that players get at least one day each week in which they are not required to take part in any sort of team activities. No game. No practice. No film sessions. Nothing.

But there are exceptions. If a team has three games in one week, it can go without a day off as long as the players get two days off the week before or the week after. During a recent stretch in which the Hawkeyes played five games in 13 days, McCaffery had them working every day.

“We pretty much have to keep grinding and you don’t give them any time off,’’ McCaffery said last week. “You can cut it back, watch some film, do some shooting, but you’ve got a lot of stuff to cover.’’

This two-day break was the requisite makeup for that stretch.

McCaffery said he would have given his players Sunday off anyway. He admitted he likely would not have given them Monday if the NCAA didn’t require it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}