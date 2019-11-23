Iowa-Cal Poly at a glance

CAL POLY AT IOWA
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Luka Garza scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Iowa to an 83-68 victory over North Florida on Thursday. Garza, who has scored 59 points in the past two games and leads the Big Ten in scoring with a 23.3 average, became the first Iowa player in eight years to score 29 or more points in back-to-back games.
• Cal Poly is off to a rough start under first-year coach John Smith. The Mustangs’ only victory came against Simpson (Calif.) College, an NAIA program, and they suffered an 86-70 loss to Creighton on Friday night. Like Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, Smith has a son in his starting lineup. Jamal Smith is a graduate transfer from Cal State-Fullerton.
• This is the second of two on-campus games that are part of the Las Vegas Invitational. The tournament continues Thursday in Vegas with the Hawkeyes taking on last season’s NCAA runner-up, Texas Tech.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (3-1)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;11.3
Jack Nunge;6-11;so.;6.8
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;23.3
CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;7.8
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;6.5
Cal Poly (1-4)
Kyle Colvin;6-6;fr.;10.4
Tuukka Jaakola;6-10;so.;8.8
Junior Ballard;6-3;so.;12.0
Jamal Smith;6-3;sr.;9.2
Keith Smith;6-0;jr.;3.8