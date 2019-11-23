You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Iowa-Cal Poly at a glance

Iowa-Cal Poly at a glance

{{featured_button_text}}
Cal Poly Saint Mary's Basketball

Cal Poly forward Tuukka Jaakkola (14) launches a hook shot against Saint Mary's center Aaron Menzies (41) during a Nov. 17 game.

 AP

CAL POLY AT IOWA

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Luka Garza scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Iowa to an 83-68 victory over North Florida on Thursday. Garza, who has scored 59 points in the past two games and leads the Big Ten in scoring with a 23.3 average, became the first Iowa player in eight years to score 29 or more points in back-to-back games.

• Cal Poly is off to a rough start under first-year coach John Smith. The Mustangs’ only victory came against Simpson (Calif.) College, an NAIA program, and they suffered an 86-70 loss to Creighton on Friday night. Like Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, Smith has a son in his starting lineup. Jamal Smith is a graduate transfer from Cal State-Fullerton.

• This is the second of two on-campus games that are part of the Las Vegas Invitational. The tournament continues Thursday in Vegas with the Hawkeyes taking on last season’s NCAA runner-up, Texas Tech.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (3-1)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;11.3

Jack Nunge;6-11;so.;6.8

Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;23.3

CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;7.8

Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;6.5

Cal Poly (1-4)

Kyle Colvin;6-6;fr.;10.4

Tuukka Jaakola;6-10;so.;8.8

Junior Ballard;6-3;so.;12.0

Jamal Smith;6-3;sr.;9.2

Keith Smith;6-0;jr.;3.8

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News