Iowa expects to sign sharp-shooting Sandfort

"We were talking to kids on the phone that we hadn't seen and I would try to make decisions. Do we want him? Do we offer? I've never seen him play live and I've never met them. I've talked to them on the phone and watched them on film, so you can do it that way, but I think there's a greater risk for mistakes doing it that way."

It is possible Iowa might look at signing another player in the spring period, but McCaffery said he would be comfortable just focusing on players for the 2022 class.

Iowa didn’t have any 2021 commitments until a little more than a month ago when Sandfort announced that he had chosen the Hawkeyes over Stanford, Utah, Minnesota and Drake.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward just emerged as a Division I prospect last season. After averaging just 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Waukee, he blossomed as a junior, averaging 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 blocked shots. He shot 53.7% from the field, 45.3% from 3-point range (73 for 161) and 87.2% on free throws.

"We always knew he was going to be talented," Ohl said. "We were just very happy with his development. …

"Tremendous shooter but he’s also really skilled at the same time," Ohl added. "He can dribble and pass. He’s a really good passer."