Iowa expects to sign sharp-shooting Sandfort

Payton Sandfort isn’t going to finish his high school basketball career with the sort of mind-boggling career statistical numbers that Joe Wieskamp put up at Muscatine high School.
But Sandfort’s high school coach sees similarities.
"I think he’s a little bit bigger (than Wieskamp)," said Justin Ohl, Sandfort’s coach at Waukee High School, near Des Moines. "I don’t know that he’s as athletic as Joe. He’s improved in that area, but he really shoots it. He’s a big-time shooter. That’s what got the interest going from Iowa’s perspective."
Sandfort is expected to sign a national letter of intent with the University of Iowa on Wednesday, culminating a recruiting season that has been somewhat inhibited by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because very few schools have been able to bring in recruits for campus visits or see them play in person, some power-5 conference schools are not expected to sign quite as many players as they normally would.
The 14 Big Ten Conference teams signed 37 players in the early period last year. At this point, they have verbal commitments from 33. Illinois (as well Iowa State in the Big 12) has just one commitment.
"I think it has limited to a certain degree because we didn't see a lot of guys that we would have seen …," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "Fortunately we got to see the guy who committed to us well over a year ago, so we already knew him.
"We were talking to kids on the phone that we hadn't seen and I would try to make decisions. Do we want him? Do we offer? I've never seen him play live and I've never met them. I've talked to them on the phone and watched them on film, so you can do it that way, but I think there's a greater risk for mistakes doing it that way."
It is possible Iowa might look at signing another player in the spring period, but McCaffery said he would be comfortable just focusing on players for the 2022 class.
Iowa didn’t have any 2021 commitments until a little more than a month ago when Sandfort announced that he had chosen the Hawkeyes over Stanford, Utah, Minnesota and Drake.
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward just emerged as a Division I prospect last season. After averaging just 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Waukee, he blossomed as a junior, averaging 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 blocked shots. He shot 53.7% from the field, 45.3% from 3-point range (73 for 161) and 87.2% on free throws.
"We always knew he was going to be talented," Ohl said. "We were just very happy with his development. …
"Tremendous shooter but he’s also really skilled at the same time," Ohl added. "He can dribble and pass. He’s a really good passer."
Sandfort’s development gave Waukee another big-time offensive option to go with Tucker DeVries, who will sign with Drake, where his father is the head coach.
Ohl said he expects Sandfort, rated the No. 162 prospect in the country by 247Sports.com, to play the same small forward position that Wieskamp has occupied the past two seasons.
"He’s definitely a small forward," Ohl said. "I think that’s kind of a natural position for him, but I think his versatility is something that appealed to Iowa."
Iowa State, which lost point guard Tyrese Haliburton to the NBA draft, is expected to sign another Wisconsin guard with the same first name. Its only commitment is from 6-0 Tyrese Hunter of Racine (Wis.) St. Catherine’s, who is No. 49 on 247Sports.com’s list.
Illinois has a commitment from the No. 97 player on the list — Luke Goode, a 6-6 swingman from Fort Wayne, Ind., who averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season and who also was considered a D-I prospect as a quarterback in football.
Northern Iowa has three commitments, including two players from nearby Cedar Falls High School — 6-9 Chase Courbat and 6-5 Landon Wolf. The Panthers also expect to sign 6-5 Michael Duax of Dubuque Hempstead.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!