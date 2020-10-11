Iowa freshmen have had untraditional start

When freshmen first arrive on a college campus, it can be an idyllic time.
University of Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery wistfully recalls watching orientation weeks with new students running around in spotless new t-shirts. He remembers watching his son, Connor, and fellow freshman Jack Nunge trying to kick field goals inside Kinnick Stadium during a freshman orientation event. Those can be gleeful, carefree, unforgettable days.
The current freshmen on the Hawkeyes’ roster were deprived of all that because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Having that kind of normal freshman experience, I would have liked that for them. And they didn’t have it,’’ McCaffery said. “The only thing I can tell you is I’m really proud of them because they recognized the wacky circumstances we’re in and they’re functioning as professionals. They kind of had to grow up quick, I guess. So I’m really pleased with that.’’
McCaffery said it has been an especially tough time for freshman center Josh Ogundele, who had trouble getting out of his native England during the pandemic and didn’t arrive in Iowa City until the end of the summer. McCaffery said Ogundele is doing the best he can, but he is understandably behind.
The other four freshmen — Ahron Ulis, Tony Perkins and Kris and Keegan Murray — arrived in June but hardly had a normal existence.
They moved into a mostly empty dorm. Instead of mingling with veteran players at the training table every day and getting acquainted, they were getting their food on a take-out basis.
“I kept thinking ‘Boy, I wish this could be more normal for them,’’’ McCaffery said.
But he is delighted with what he has seen of their skills, dedication and work ethic.
Now, he just needs to figure out what to do with them.
It’s something he and his staff have been grappling with and will continue to contemplate right up to the scheduled start of the season on Nov. 25.
The Hawkeyes return almost everyone from a team that went 20-11 and was a lock to make the NCAA tournament if there had been one last March. McCaffery has said he considers himself to have seven returning starters: The five who started almost every game last season plus Jordan Bohannon and Nunge, who are coming back after undergoing major surgeries early in the season.
He doesn’t have enough playing time for all five freshmen. Under normal circumstances, he would be inclined to redshirt at least two of them.
But COVID-19 is muddling that decision. What if a couple of those veteran players need to go into quarantine for a few weeks? He may need every available body he can get.
“I have those discussions with my staff,’’ McCaffery said. “It’s always ‘What’s best for the team and what’s best for the player?’ I struggle with that because sometimes what’s best for the team isn’t what’s best for the player. I can’t even predict that now.
“I think it’s safe to say two of them would play a lot because we need to be deeper than we were last year, maybe three. They’re all capable of playing. But I also don’t want a guy to feel like it was a lost year.’’
McCaffery recalls other times in his career when he didn’t redshirt a promising freshman, then later wished he had given the kid an added year of development and maturity.
“If you have somebody you think has special talent and has the potential to be a starter or a star and they’re playing four minutes, that’s something I don’t think would sit well with any of us,’’ he said.
It would seem Ogundele, because of his circumstances, might be the most likely candidate for a redshirt year. He’s not likely to see much action behind preseason national player of the year favorite Luka Garza and Nunge anyway.
“Josh is just trying to figure it out,’’ McCaffery said. “He’s dealt with more things than any freshman should have to deal with.’’
Ogundele has tremendous size at 6-foot-11, 245 pounds, and actually is capable of stepping out and shooting from behind the 3-point arc. But he is very raw and way behind the other freshmen in terms of learning the system.
“He needs to get in better shape but he hasn’t been able to get in better shape,’’ McCaffery said. “He went home, there’s nowhere to play, he comes back here, he gets sick. He’s trying to figure it out and he hasn’t been able to get out on the court as much as everybody else yet.
“So for him, we’re just trying to stay positive with him mentally so that he knows what he’s supposed to do academically, he’s where he’s supposed to be, he’s in the weight room training. Little by little, I think it will really come with him.’’
