Iowa freshmen have had untraditional start

“I have those discussions with my staff,’’ McCaffery said. “It’s always ‘What’s best for the team and what’s best for the player?’ I struggle with that because sometimes what’s best for the team isn’t what’s best for the player. I can’t even predict that now.

“I think it’s safe to say two of them would play a lot because we need to be deeper than we were last year, maybe three. They’re all capable of playing. But I also don’t want a guy to feel like it was a lost year.’’

McCaffery recalls other times in his career when he didn’t redshirt a promising freshman, then later wished he had given the kid an added year of development and maturity.

“If you have somebody you think has special talent and has the potential to be a starter or a star and they’re playing four minutes, that’s something I don’t think would sit well with any of us,’’ he said.

It would seem Ogundele, because of his circumstances, might be the most likely candidate for a redshirt year. He’s not likely to see much action behind preseason national player of the year favorite Luka Garza and Nunge anyway.

“Josh is just trying to figure it out,’’ McCaffery said. “He’s dealt with more things than any freshman should have to deal with.’’