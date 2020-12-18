Iowa-Gonzaga is clash of two offensive titans

"And then oh, by the way, you have to game plan for the best offense in college basketball right now with some really unique entities to it. You’ve got a guy that just scores it from everywhere on the floor and also you’ve got to solve what do you want to do with them on the perimeter. So it’s a huge challenge."

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery used that same word — handful — while discussing what Gonzaga has in its offensive arsenal.

As with the Hawkeyes, it begins with the center. McCaffery depicted 6-10 sophomore Drew Timme, who averages 23.3 points per game, as having guard type skills.

"I think he’s developing into one of the best players in college basketball," Garza said. "I’m a competitor and I like to play against the best so it’s going to be a fun matchup. He’s a very skilled guy and he knows how to score the ball."

Few said Timme, like Garza, has "a gift of scoring in a variety of ways.

"It’s not really a conventional post-up style or a pick-and-pop type forward," he added. "He’s got great hands and a lot of skills, and we’re trying to accentuate that as much as we can with a bunch of different looks."