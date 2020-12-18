Iowa-Gonzaga is clash of two offensive titans

On paper, it looks like a great college basketball game.
On the television screen, which is how almost everyone is going to need to watch it because of COVID-19, it should be absolutely enthralling.
Iowa and Gonzaga aren’t just two of the top three teams in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. They’re also two of the most diverse and dynamic offensive teams around.
So, it shouldn’t be surprising that it feels as though they’re looking at mirror images as they prepare for their nationally televised 11 a.m. clash Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
"I think there’s a lot of similarities between us," Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon said. "There’s a lot of shooters on each team and we both score a lot of points. That’s going to make for a very fun game to watch."
No. 3-ranked Iowa leads the country in scoring at 100.5 points per game and also leads in both assists (24 per game) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.57) while shooting 51.0% from the field.
Gonzaga, which has been ranked No. 1 all season and has played two of its first three games against ranked opponents, is ninth in scoring at 93 points per game. It is sixth with a sizzling 55.3% shooting percentage.
Both squads are loaded with individual talents who find a way to mesh together into a highly effective unit.
"Both teams are just really aggressive offensively," Iowa star Luka Garza said. "They’re just looking to attack."
Garza alone is worth the price of admission these days.
The 6-foot-11 senior has scored more than a point per minute in four of the six games the Hawkeyes have played this season. He is averaging a nation-leading 29.2 points per game and has averaged 1.177 points per minute.
"He’s having just an extraordinary type of year so far with the numbers he’s posting and where he’s scoring from," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. "The last couple of games he’s been picking and popping from 3. Those things look automatic."
The only team that has come close to containing Garza is North Carolina, which rotated four 6-foot-10 or taller players against him. He got almost all of them in foul trouble, and it opened the way for Bohannon, Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick to combine for 17 3-point field goals.
Garza, Wieskamp and Fredrick all have made more than half their 3-point attempts for the season.
"They’re a handful. I mean, they are a handful," Few said. "They would be a handful in a normal situation, but we’re basically coming off a 10-day layoff where we haven’t done anything and now we’ve got to try to amp it back up again and get our rhythm, our conditioning, just our normal base offense and defense back up to speed …
"And then oh, by the way, you have to game plan for the best offense in college basketball right now with some really unique entities to it. You’ve got a guy that just scores it from everywhere on the floor and also you’ve got to solve what do you want to do with them on the perimeter. So it’s a huge challenge."
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery used that same word — handful — while discussing what Gonzaga has in its offensive arsenal.
As with the Hawkeyes, it begins with the center. McCaffery depicted 6-10 sophomore Drew Timme, who averages 23.3 points per game, as having guard type skills.
"I think he’s developing into one of the best players in college basketball," Garza said. "I’m a competitor and I like to play against the best so it’s going to be a fun matchup. He’s a very skilled guy and he knows how to score the ball."
Few said Timme, like Garza, has "a gift of scoring in a variety of ways.
"It’s not really a conventional post-up style or a pick-and-pop type forward," he added. "He’s got great hands and a lot of skills, and we’re trying to accentuate that as much as we can with a bunch of different looks."
The attack also features 6-7 senior Corey Kispert, who averages 22.3 points per game and was a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award last season, and 6-5 Joel Ayayi, who was the MVP of last season’s West Coast Conference tournament.
If that’s not enough, the Zags added freshman Jalen Suggs and Florida transfer Alan Nembhard for this season.
Iowa’s Connor McCaffery said the 6-4 Suggs is "a ridiculous athlete" and Coach McCaffery said he would have been an NBA lottery pick this year if players could go directly from high school to the pros.
"It's a complete skill set, that's what it is," he said of Suggs. "He can penetrate, get in the lane, find his teammates. He can play fast, play slow. He defends and he rebounds and can shoot it.
"He's really special at delivering the ball at the absolute perfect time, which is a gift. Very much like Jason Kidd, when I saw him in high school. … You really have to be locked in when he has the ball.’’
When Suggs got hurt Dec. 2 against West Virginia, Nembhard came off the bench to produce 19 points and 6 assists.
"The thing I like about him is he can run it when Suggs is out," McCaffery said. "But they play well together. He can move off the ball and make plays, make shots."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!