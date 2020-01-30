Iowa hangs on late to stay atop Big Ten

When Kathleen Doyle hit a 3-pointer on Iowa's first possession of the fourth quarter Thursday to give the Hawkeyes a 23-point lead over Penn State, it appeared as if Iowa would cruise to victory.

The Nittany Lions had other ideas.

Penn State scored the next 12 points but couldn't complete the comeback as the Hawkeyes held on for a 77-66 win to remain atop the Big Ten standings.

Doyle scored 23 on the night to lead the Hawkeyes, including going 8-9 at the line.

Freshman McKenna Warnock, starting in place of injured Monika Czinano, scored 16 points. Alexis Sevillian (15) and Makenzie Meyer (14) also scored in double figures for the Hawkeyes as Iowa's starters combined to score 75 of the team's 77 points.

With the win Iowa improves to 18-3, 9-1 in the Big Ten.

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-14, 1-9) with 19 points.

Rutgers 72, Illinois 41: The Illini failed to score in double figures in any of the final three quarters as Rutgers routed Illinois in New Jersey Thursday.

For the game, Illinois shot 26.4% from the field, including 21.4% from 3-point range, and got out-rebounded by Rutgers 52-32.