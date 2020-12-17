Iowa, Illinois legends talk Big Ten basketball

When you think of the history of Big Ten basketball and all the players to pass through the conference, Illinois’ Deon Thomas and Iowa's Jess Settles are certainly among the names that come to mind.
Settles, from Winfield, Iowa, was the Big Ten's freshman of the year during the 1993-94 season. His playing career at Iowa drove me nuts as it was difficult watching him play, and I found every excuse in the world to not like him as a player.
Why? Because I was jealous and could not admit it.
Settles was the type of player that all athletes should strive to be. Play each game like it is your last. If the Porsche was a five-speed, Settles stayed in fifth gear. His passion for Iowa and the game is still unmatched today.
I grew up and became wise. Many times Illinois fans will ask me, "Kedric, how much do you dislike Iowa? I bet you love it when the Illini beat the ’Squawks.’”
Today I cannot say that. I consider Settles and former Hawkeye football great Patrick Angerer my friends and colleagues. Two years ago, getting ready for an Illinois basketball game, my text message notification kept ringing. I remember like it was yesterday: 27 messages. One was, "Kedric, are you watching the Big Ten Network, Jess Settles is talking about you as a journalist and his respect for you."
Settles is as good as it gets. I can text him 30 times, and each time he will respond. Here is a man who did not forget where he came from.
From Simeon High School in Chicago, Deon Thomas’ recruitment was, arguably, one of the most controversial stories in all of college basketball.
Thomas was a former McDonald's All-American, an All-Big Ten performer and Illinois’ all-time leading scorer.
During Thomas' career, he never disappointed, but he was the total opposite of Settles. Thomas put up numbers, but you could never tell until you looked at the stat sheet that it was 20 points and nine rebounds a night.
Two years ago, in the media dinner room, I got there late and sat by myself. Thomas walked up to me, shook my hand, and said, "KP, what you think tonight? Can Illinois win?" I looked around and said, "Umm, are you talking to me?" Thomas said, “Who else is here with the initials KP?”
My thought is “Deon Thomas knows me and is talking to me.” What fans often forget is that people like Settles and Thomas are basketball legends, but they are better people. Without a doubt, I am blessed to know both of these men because as much publicity as they receive, they are better men; more important to me, it is not fake, it is all genuine.
Big Ten basketball starts this week, and both Settles and Thomas gave previews of each other's team. Settles is doing work for the Big Ten Network, and Thomas is an Illinois color analyst and one-time Big Ten representative.
Thomas said, "What’s been most impressive so far about Iowa has been their defense. For a long time, it didn’t seem like they put much stock in playing defense. So far this season they’re holding their opponents to under 40% from the floor and 29% from 3-point range. This Iowa team can score, so if they continue to focus on the defensive end, they have the potential to be there when the dust settles. "
The Hawkeyes are second in the country with an average of 100.5 ppg and are currently ranked third in the latest AP Poll.
Settles said, "Love the balanced scoring from Illinois. Really a terrifying scouting report for opponents because the Illini have so many guys who can score 10 plus points. And the 3-point shooting is on schedule. (Adam) Miller, (Trent) Frazier, and (Da'Monte) Williams, (Ayo) Dosunmu, not afraid to knock them in. Not many teams have two bigs as physical as Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) and Kofi (Cockburn)."
But what about the two preseason All-American and national player of the year candidates, Dosunmu and Luka Garza? Both were Big Ten players of the week.
Settles has definitely bought into Dosunmu's stock.
"Ayo is playing like a man possessed with winning championships, not someone trying to improve his draft position," Settles said. "That’s a great sign and the reason he’s the only player in the country averaging 20, six, and six. Dosunmu has such a passion for the game and makes everyone better. We know about his late-game heroics, but 42 rebounds already this year? Are you kidding me? Yes, definitely a POY candidate!"
Garza was the leading candidate to win every national award given this year and unanimous in many of them.
"Luka Garza as B1G and National Player of the Year is a real possibility. The relentless energy he plays with on the floor is amazing," Thomas said. "He’s one of the hardest playing guys in the country if not the hardest. He also brings toughness to go along with his skill level. There aren’t many bigs in the country that will be able to defend him, and, as hard as he plays, most of them might be sitting on the bench trying to guard him."
It is unfortunate the Hawkeyes and Illini only meet once during the regular season; the rivalry will always be there.
But for me, it is like fine wine. These are college students who may grow up like Settles and Thomas and work for the same company. If they turn out like these two men, then the universities of Illinois and Iowa both won.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!