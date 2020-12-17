Iowa, Illinois legends talk Big Ten basketball

Settles is as good as it gets. I can text him 30 times, and each time he will respond. Here is a man who did not forget where he came from.

From Simeon High School in Chicago, Deon Thomas’ recruitment was, arguably, one of the most controversial stories in all of college basketball.

Thomas was a former McDonald's All-American, an All-Big Ten performer and Illinois’ all-time leading scorer.

During Thomas' career, he never disappointed, but he was the total opposite of Settles. Thomas put up numbers, but you could never tell until you looked at the stat sheet that it was 20 points and nine rebounds a night.

Two years ago, in the media dinner room, I got there late and sat by myself. Thomas walked up to me, shook my hand, and said, "KP, what you think tonight? Can Illinois win?" I looked around and said, "Umm, are you talking to me?" Thomas said, “Who else is here with the initials KP?”

My thought is “Deon Thomas knows me and is talking to me.” What fans often forget is that people like Settles and Thomas are basketball legends, but they are better people. Without a doubt, I am blessed to know both of these men because as much publicity as they receive, they are better men; more important to me, it is not fake, it is all genuine.