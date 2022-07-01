Iowa, Illinois welcome new Big Ten rivals

University and athletics administrators at Iowa and Illinois welcome the addition of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten beginning in 2024.

Applications by the two Pac-12 institutions to join the Big Ten were unanimously approved Thursday evening by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, expanding the Big Ten’s reach from coast to coast in a 16-team alignment.

“Both institutions fit our department’s ‘Win. Graduate. Do it right’ culture,’’ Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said. “There are many logistics to work out over the coming months and we are eager to begin the process.’’

In a joint statement, University of Illinois chancellor Robert Jones and director of athletics Josh Whitman said the “institutional values and forward-looking vision’’ of UCLA and USC align with those of existing Big Ten members.

“We are excited to have them as peers, colleagues and competitors,’’ the Illinois administrators said.

University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson believes both new additions will contribute to a stronger Big Ten.

“The addition of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten will enhance the conference’s existing comprehensive excellence in academics, research and athletics,’’ Wilson said.

Illinois administrators acknowledged that change will likely continue, calling the expansion a “monumental moment’’ in the history of the Big Ten.

“College athletics is in a period of intense disruption, with change occurring rapidly around us,’’ Jones and Whitman wrote. “For the Big Ten to retain our position as one of the nation’s preeminent conferences, we must continue to be strategic in our thinking, bold in our decisions and precise in our execution.’’

Both Iowa and Illinois have limited history in their most visible sports programs with the two new members of the Big Ten, programs which have combined 253 NCAA team championships.

The Hawkeyes have played USC in football 10 times and have met UCLA in football on nine occasions.

The most recent-match-up came against USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl, where Iowa won a 49-24 game in San Diego. The Hawkeyes last visited the Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles in 1976, losing 55-0 one year after dropping a 27-16 game to USC at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa’s last football game against UCLA came in the 1985 Rose Bowl, where Iowa lost 45-28. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bruins in the most recent game at Kinnick Stadium between the two, winning 20-7 in 1981. The teams last met on the road in 1977, a game UCLA won 34-16.

The Fighting Illini have played Southern Cal 13 times and faced UCLA 11 times in football.

The most recent game came in 2011 when Illinois won a 20-14 game against the Bruins in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl, one of five Illinois wins over UCLA. The Bruins won the most recent games between teams played on home fields, winning 6-3 in Pasadena in 2003 and 35-17 in Champaign in 2004.

Illinois’ last win over USC came in its most recent game at the Coliseum, winning 14-13 in Los Angeles on Labor Day night in 1989. The Trojans won the last two match-ups, in Champaign in 1996 and 49-17 in the 2007 Rose Bowl.

In men’s basketball, the Hawkeyes have an all-time record of 5-2 vs. USC and 3-5 against UCLA.

Iowa hasn’t played either team since beating UCLA in Iowa City in 1990. Its last match-up against the Bruins on the road came in 1982. The Hawkeyes last faced USC in 1983, winning 62-61 in Los Angeles a year after winning a game between the teams at the Iowa Field House in the Trojans’ last visit to Iowa City.

Illinois is 3-6 in men’s basketball all-time against both Big Ten newcomers.

The Fighting Illini last played USC in Maui in 2012, winning a 94-64 game. Illinois last hosted the Trojans in 1977 and last played USC in Los Angeles in 1975.

UCLA and Illinois last met on the basketball court in 1997 in Los Angeles, a 74-69 game won by the Bruins one year after the Fighting Illini won a 79-63 game between teams at the United Center. UCLA last visited Champaign in 1964.

