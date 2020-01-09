Iowa-Maryland at a glance

MARYLAND AT IOWA

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa suffered its second straight defeat Tuesday, losing on the road at Nebraska 76-70. The Hawkeyes, who are without freshman guard CJ Fredrick, made only 4 of 33 shots from 3-point range. Joe Wieskamp led with 21 points despite going 1 for 10 from long range with Luka Garza adding 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds.

• Maryland, ranked 12th in this week’s AP poll, defeated No. 11 Ohio State 67-55 at home Tuesday, holding the Buckeyes to 31-percent shooting from the field. Senior Anthony Cowan led the Terrapins with 20 points and now ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring, assists and minutes played.

• This game begins a stretch of four home dates in the next five games for Iowa, which has played at home just twice since Nov. 24. The Hawkeyes traveled 8,500 miles and played in three different time zones over that six-week span.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

