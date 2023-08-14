It was a bit more challenging, but the University of Iowa men’s basketball team won its third straight game to sweep its foreign tour.

Trailing early and not gaining control until the third quarter, the Hawkeyes rallied for a 106-79 victory over the Barcelona All-Stars in a game played in Barcelona, Spain.

“We really competed,” said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “We’re down at the end of the first quarter and down at halftime by four and win going away. Great job by the guys.”

And again, the Hawkeyes had a number of players step up and contribute with seven players finishing in double-digit scoring.

Junior Payton Sandfort, fifth-year Ben Krikke and sophomore Dasonte Bowen each score 16 points to lead the Hawkeyes. Sandfort added 14 rebounds to cap his double-double.

Krikke hauled down eight rebounds and dished out five assists.

Bowen did most of his damage from the free-throw line, making eight of nine from the charity stripe.

Sophomore Josh Dix and senior Tony Perkins each added 14 points and dished out five assists, while Moline freshmen Brock Harding and Owen Freeman added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

“They started the third quarter in a 2-3 zone, that’s the first zone we had seen over here and we attacked it really well,” said McCaffery. “I thought Ben just really took over and played with great confidence as a go-to guy. That’s the thing with this team; we’ve got a lot of guys we can go to. Tony at times is really good at that. Payton hit some big shots. Freeman took over at one stretch. Dasonte Bowen was really, really good at attacking the rim and getting to the free-throw line.”

Iowa trialed 32-24 after the first quarter behind multiple 3-point baskets and early Hawkeye foul trouble. The Hawkeyes grabbed a 36-35 lead in the second stanza thanks to a barrage of Dix 3-pointers.

Trailing 56-52 at halftime, the Hawkeyes raced out to a 10-2 start in the third behind a couple of Sandfort triples before Krikke took over in the middle part of the frame when he scored nine points.

The Hawkeyes outscored Barcelona 28-11 in the third and built an 80-63 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

As a team, Iowa shot 48.1% from the floor and hit 13 3-pointers. The Hawkeyes had 26 assists on 39 made baskets and only turned the ball over 10 times to go with 10 steals.

The Hawkeyes finish the overseas trip outscoring opponents by an average of 116-79, showing the coach a lot about his team before the season even starts.

“What I’ve learned is that we’re really deep and have a lot of different guys that can score,” said McCaffery of what he learned about his team on the trip. “We have an unselfish group and have great culture.

“It’s been a long trip; yesterday was a long day and long trip to get here. To put 100 points and compete the way we did says a lot about the character of our guys.”