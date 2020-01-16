Iowa-Michigan at a glance

MICHIGAN AT IOWA

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa won its second straight game Tuesday at Northwestern behind 27 points by Luka Garza. CJ Fredrick returned to action after missing two games with a stress reaction in his left foot and made three 3-point field goals before halftime, finishing with 11 points and five assists.

• Michigan has lost four of seven games since it played Iowa in December and has been defeated in two of the past three. The Wolverines, who have played the past four games without No. 2 scorer Isaiah Livers, are coming off a 75-67 loss to Minnesota on Sunday in which Zavier Simpson collected 19 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists.

• Michigan won an earlier meeting 103-91 on Dec. 6 in Ann Arbor despite the fact that Garza scored 44 points, the most ever by a visiting player in Crisler Arena. Michigan had six players score in double figures, led by Franz Wagner with 18 points. Simpson had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists.