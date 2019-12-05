Iowa-Michigan at a glance

IOWA AT MICHIGAN

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Crisler Arena, Ann Arbor, Mich.

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa claimed a 68-54 victory at Syracuse on Tuesday night despite having only eight scholarship players in uniform. Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza collected 23 points and nine rebounds with Jordan Bohannon adding 17 points and Joe Wieskamp contributing 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

• Michigan, under first-year coach Juwan Howard, won its first seven games, including victories over a pair of top-10 teams — North Carolina and Gonzaga — to rise to No. 4 in national rankings. The Wolverines then suffered a 58-43 loss to No. 1 Louisville on Tuesday despite 18 points and 10 rebounds from Jon Teske. Senior Zavier Simpson is second in the country in assists at 8.9 per game.

• Iowa’s most impressive victory last season was a 74-59 victory over then-No. 5 Michigan on Feb. 1. Garza led the way with 19 points in that win with Ryan Kriener grabbing a career-high 10 rebounds.