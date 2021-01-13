Iowa-Michigan State game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

For the first time, the Iowa men’s basketball team has had a game postponed due to COVID-19.
The No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes’ game against Michigan State, scheduled for Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, was called off Wednesday evening by mutual agreement of the two schools.
A press release from Iowa indicated the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.’’
The two schools will work with the Big Ten to find a way to reschedule the contest.
It was reported earlier Wednesday that two Michigan State players — freshman Mady Sissoko and walk-on Steven Izzo, the son of head coach Tom Izzo — had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be making the trip to Iowa City.
A third individual in the program tested positive on Wednesday and the Spartans opted not to even travel to Iowa City.
Iowa officials indicated on an afternoon Zoom conference that they still expected the game to be played.
“We don't get a lot of information about other teams, unless we're getting ready to play them,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “So we were informed that there might be one or two guys out. If there are, I hope they're doing well and getting better.’’
After the postponement was announced, Izzo issued a statement saying he was “disappointed.
“But it just goes to prove this can affect anyone,’’ he said. “I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I’m really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols.’’
Two Big Ten teams — Nebraska and Penn State — currently have paused all activities, prompting the postponements of several games and the rescheduling of many other games.
Among other things, Iowa’s scheduled Monday game at Northwestern was moved to 8 p.m. Sunday.
McCaffery said he didn’t know anything about what was going on at Penn State and Nebraska although he thought his trainer, Brad Floy, might be keeping closer tabs on that.
“We're not playing those guys for awhile, so they're on pause and probably expect them to be back off pause when we get ready to play them,’’ McCaffery said.