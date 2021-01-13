Iowa-Michigan State game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

After the postponement was announced, Izzo issued a statement saying he was “disappointed.

“But it just goes to prove this can affect anyone,’’ he said. “I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I’m really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols.’’

Two Big Ten teams — Nebraska and Penn State — currently have paused all activities, prompting the postponements of several games and the rescheduling of many other games.

Among other things, Iowa’s scheduled Monday game at Northwestern was moved to 8 p.m. Sunday.

McCaffery said he didn’t know anything about what was going on at Penn State and Nebraska although he thought his trainer, Brad Floy, might be keeping closer tabs on that.

“We're not playing those guys for awhile, so they're on pause and probably expect them to be back off pause when we get ready to play them,’’ McCaffery said.

