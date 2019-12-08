Iowa-Minnesota at a glance

MINNESOTA AT IOWA

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa opened the Big Ten season with a 103-91 loss to Michigan on Friday. Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza poured in 44 points in the loss, the most points by an Iowa player in 49 years and the most ever scored against the Wolverines by a visiting player. The Hawkeyes’ three losses have come against teams with a combined record of 26-1 going into Sunday.

• This is the Big Ten opener for Minnesota, which has gotten off to a rough start against a very difficult schedule. The four teams that have beaten the Golden Gophers are a combined 32-3. Like Iowa, they have defeated Texas Tech and lost to DePaul, but they bounced back with a 78-60 win over Clemson last week in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.