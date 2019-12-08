Iowa-Minnesota at a glance

MINNESOTA AT IOWA
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa opened the Big Ten season with a 103-91 loss to Michigan on Friday. Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza poured in 44 points in the loss, the most points by an Iowa player in 49 years and the most ever scored against the Wolverines by a visiting player. The Hawkeyes’ three losses have come against teams with a combined record of 26-1 going into Sunday.
• This is the Big Ten opener for Minnesota, which has gotten off to a rough start against a very difficult schedule. The four teams that have beaten the Golden Gophers are a combined 32-3. Like Iowa, they have defeated Texas Tech and lost to DePaul, but they bounced back with a 78-60 win over Clemson last week in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
• The Gophers have only two starters back from a 22-14 team but they have plugged the vacancies with three transfers. The best of them is point guard Marcus Carr, a former Pittsburgh player who is averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game and who had 24 points and nine assists in the most recent game. The other transfers in the lineup are Payton Willis (Vanderbilt) and Alihan Demir (Drexel).
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (6-3)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;10.7
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;22.7
CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;10.5
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;9.5
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;7.7
Minnesota (4-4)
Daniel Oturu;6-10;so.;17.5
Alihan Demir;6-9;sr.;7.1
Payton Willis;6-4;jr.;12.0
Gabe Kalscheur;6-4;so.;12.1
Marcus Carr;6-2;so.;14.4