Iowa-North Carolina Central at a glance

N.C. CENTRAL at IOWA
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked fifth in the preseason Associated Press poll, returns all five starters from a team that went 20-11 and was a lock to make the NCAA tournament prior to having the season halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the returnees is Luka Garza, who was the Big Ten player of the year and won six national player of the year awards.
• The Hawkeyes will be without forward Jack Nunge, whose father passed away late Friday. The funeral services are Wednesday. Nunge, a fourth-year sophomore, started the first five games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
• North Carolina Central, in its 12th season under coach Levelle Moton, returns three starters from a team that went 18-13 and won the regular season championship of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. C.J. Keyser is a preseason first-team All-MEAC selection and Jordan Perkins enters his senior season with 469 career assists.
PROBABLE STARTERS
Iowa (20-11)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;14.0
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;23.9
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;6.2
CJ Fredrick;6-3;So.;10.2
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;8.8
North Carolina Central (18-13)
Nicolas Fennell;6-4;jr.;6.3
Deven Palmer;6-4;sr.;7.0
Justin Whatley;6-8;jr.;4.6
C.J. Keyser;6-3;sr.;11.6
Jordan Perkins;6-1;sr.;6.8
*Records and scoring averages from 2019-20 season
