Iowa-North Carolina Central at a glance
N.C. CENTRAL at IOWA

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked fifth in the preseason Associated Press poll, returns all five starters from a team that went 20-11 and was a lock to make the NCAA tournament prior to having the season halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the returnees is Luka Garza, who was the Big Ten player of the year and won six national player of the year awards.

• The Hawkeyes will be without forward Jack Nunge, whose father passed away late Friday. The funeral services are Wednesday. Nunge, a fourth-year sophomore, started the first five games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

• North Carolina Central, in its 12th season under coach Levelle Moton, returns three starters from a team that went 18-13 and won the regular season championship of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. C.J. Keyser is a preseason first-team All-MEAC selection and Jordan Perkins enters his senior season with 469 career assists.

PROBABLE STARTERS

Iowa (20-11)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;14.0

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;23.9

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;6.2

CJ Fredrick;6-3;So.;10.2

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;8.8

North Carolina Central (18-13)

Nicolas Fennell;6-4;jr.;6.3

Deven Palmer;6-4;sr.;7.0

Justin Whatley;6-8;jr.;4.6

C.J. Keyser;6-3;sr.;11.6

Jordan Perkins;6-1;sr.;6.8

*Records and scoring averages from 2019-20 season

