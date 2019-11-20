Iowa-North Florida at a glance

NORTH FLORIDA AT IOWA

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa bounced back from a loss to DePaul to claim an 87-74 victory over Oral Roberts last Friday behind 30 points and 10 rebounds from Luka Garza. The Hawkeyes also got 14 points and 10 rebounds from Jack Nunge in that game. Garza currently leads the Big Ten in scoring and is fourth in rebounding.

• North Florida lost to Florida in the season opener but has won four straight games since then, including a 115-39 trouncing of Trinity Baptist on Monday. The Ospreys made 21 3-point goals in that game (in 47 attempts), including seven by J.T. Escobar. They are averaging 81.8 points and 14 3s per game.

• This a preliminary game for the Las Vegas Invitational. Iowa and North Florida have met once previously with the Hawkeyes winning 80-70 in 2014. Iowa has won 61 of its last 66 non-conference home games dating back to 2012.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

