Iowa-Northwestern at a glance

IOWA AT NORTHWESTERN

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa claimed its second victory of the season over a ranked team Friday, romping to a 67-49 win over No. 12 Maryland. Joe Wieskamp collected career highs of 26 points and 11 rebounds with Luka Garza adding 21 points and 13 rebounds.

• Northwestern ended a five-game losing streak Saturday with a 62-57 victory over Nebraska. Four Wildcats scored in double figures, led by Miller Kopp with 15 points and graduate transfer Pat Spencer with 14. Spencer is in his first year playing college basketball after winning the Tewaaraton Award as the top lacrosse player in the country at Loyola (Md.).

• Like Iowa, Northwestern has been hurt by injuries. Starting point guard Anthony Gaines is out for the year and freshman guard Boo Buie is out indefinitely. Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge are out for the year and freshmen CJ Fredrick and Patrick McCaffery also are sidelined.