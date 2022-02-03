Iowa, Ohio State game postponed

A combination of travel problems complicated by a winter storm led to the postponement of Thursday's Iowa basketball game at Ohio State.

The only scheduled meeting of the season between the Hawkeyes and the 16th-ranked Buckeyes was postponed on Thursday morning after weather issues in Ohio precluded Iowa from taking a delayed chartered flight to Columbus.

The Hawkeyes were initially scheduled to fly to Ohio on Wednesday afternoon, but the plane they were scheduled to fly on was grounded in Lincoln, Neb., because of mechanical issues.

Unable to secure a replacement until Thursday morning, Iowa spent Wednesday night in Iowa City with plans to fly to Ohio for Thursday's scheduled 7 p.m. game mid-morning on Thursday.

But, freezing rain that was expected to be followed by sleet and up to eight inches of snow overnight prompted the cancellation of Thursday's flight and ultimately led to the postponement of the game on a day when classes on the Ohio State campus were canceled because of the weather.

Both teams will work with the Big Ten to determine a potential date to reschedule the game although that could prove to be a challenge.

Ohio State already has one other postponed Big Ten game that has not been rescheduled. A Jan. 22 game against Nebraska was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Cornhuskers program.

Iowa has no remaining open bye dates in its remaining Big Ten schedule. The longest gap between games during the regular season is a five-day window between home games against Michigan and Michigan State on Feb. 17 and Feb. 22.

The Hawkeyes' next scheduled game is Sunday when Minnesota visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 3:30 p.m.

