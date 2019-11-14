ORAL ROBERTS AT IOWA
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN Plus (streaming online)
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa is coming off a 93-78 loss to DePaul on Monday. The visiting Blue Demons shot 61.4 percent from the field, scored the first 13 points of the game and held a 23-point halftime lead. CJ Fredrick led Iowa with 16 points with Luka Garza adding 14 and Ryan Kriener and Joe Toussaint 13 apiece.
• Oral Roberts is 1-2 following a 74-67 loss to Tulsa on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles also have lost to Oklahoma State 80-75 and defeated Houston Baptist 95-81. Although they are averaging 79 points per game, they are shooting only 37% from the field, 27.1% from 3-point range. Emmanuel Nzekwesi, originally from the Netherlands, is a four-year starter with more than 1,000 career points.
• This is only the second time these teams have played. In the previous meeting, in 1987, Iowa set a school scoring record in a 126-94 victory in the third-place game of the All-College tournament in Oklahoma City.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (1-1)
You have free articles remaining.
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;10.0
Jack Nunge;6-11;so.;1.0
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;17.0
CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;10.0
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;8.0
Oral Roberts (1-2)
Kevin Obanor;6-8;so.;7.3
Emmanuel Nzekwesi;6-8;sr.;14.7
Deondre Burns;6-3;sr.;16.7
Max Abmas;6-1;fr.;15.3
R.J. Fuqua;5-11;so.;5.3