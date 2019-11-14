{{featured_button_text}}

ORAL ROBERTS AT IOWA

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN Plus (streaming online)

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa is coming off a 93-78 loss to DePaul on Monday. The visiting Blue Demons shot 61.4 percent from the field, scored the first 13 points of the game and held a 23-point halftime lead. CJ Fredrick led Iowa with 16 points with Luka Garza adding 14 and Ryan Kriener and Joe Toussaint 13 apiece.

• Oral Roberts is 1-2 following a 74-67 loss to Tulsa on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles also have lost to Oklahoma State 80-75 and defeated Houston Baptist 95-81. Although they are averaging 79 points per game, they are shooting only 37% from the field, 27.1% from 3-point range. Emmanuel Nzekwesi, originally from the Netherlands, is a four-year starter with more than 1,000 career points.

• This is only the second time these teams have played. In the previous meeting, in 1987, Iowa set a school scoring record in a 126-94 victory in the third-place game of the All-College tournament in Oklahoma City.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (1-1)

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;10.0

Jack Nunge;6-11;so.;1.0

Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;17.0

CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;10.0

Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;8.0

Oral Roberts (1-2)

Kevin Obanor;6-8;so.;7.3

Emmanuel Nzekwesi;6-8;sr.;14.7

Deondre Burns;6-3;sr.;16.7

Max Abmas;6-1;fr.;15.3

R.J. Fuqua;5-11;so.;5.3

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0