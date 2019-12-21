Iowa overcomes turnovers to stave off Cincy

CHICAGO — Iowa had more than a 5-minute scoring drought in the second half. It turned the ball over a season-high 24 times. It squandered a 15-point advantage.

The Hawkeyes still found a way to escape Saturday night.

Coming off an eight-day layoff and playing for the first time since Jordan Bohannon decided to have season-ending hip surgery, Iowa extended its win streak to three with a 77-70 win over Cincinnati in the Chicago Legends at the United Center.

It was Iowa’s second victory over Cincinnati this calendar year, having beaten the Bearcats in the opening round of last year’s NCAA tournament by seven points.

The Hawkeyes (9-3) built a 15-point cushion early into the second half but were undone by miscues. Iowa turned the ball over, in fact, four times in an 82-second stretch as Cincinnati rallied and even took a 64-62 lead with less than 5 minutes remaining.

All eight players who saw the floor for Iowa had at least two turnovers.

Coach Fran McCaffery's team mustered a response.

Joe Wieskamp splashed in a 3-pointer to nudge Iowa in front 65-64 and Bakari Evelyn followed with a triple to extend the lead to four with less than four minutes remaining.