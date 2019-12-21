Iowa overcomes turnovers to stave off Cincy

CHICAGO — Iowa had more than a five-minute scoring drought in the second half. It turned the ball over a season-high 24 times. It squandered a 15-point advantage.
The Hawkeyes still found a way to escape Saturday night.
Coming off an eight-day layoff and playing for the first time since senior guard Jordan Bohannon decided to have season-ending hip surgery, Iowa extended its win streak to three with a 77-70 win over Cincinnati in the Chicago Legends at the United Center.
It was Iowa’s second victory over Cincinnati this calendar year, having beaten the Bearcats in the opening round of last year’s NCAA tournament by seven points.
The Hawkeyes (9-3) built a 15-point cushion early into the second half but were undone by miscues.
Iowa turned the ball over, in fact, four times in an 82-second stretch as Cincinnati rallied and even took a 64-62 lead with less than 5 minutes remaining.
All eight players who saw the floor for Iowa had at least two turnovers.
"They were a really aggressive defensive team," Iowa's Luka Garza said. "We let that get to us a little bit during the stretch in the second half when we got a lead. And it's a good lesson for us going forward, just to make sure that that can't happen again, and if it does, we still find a way to pull the win out. You got to win ugly too."
Coach Fran McCaffery's team mustered a response.
Joe Wieskamp splashed in a 3-pointer to nudge Iowa in front 65-64 and Bakari Evelyn followed with a triple to extend the lead to four with less than four minutes remaining.
Evelyn, a graduate transfer from Valparaiso, had his most productive outing as a Hawkeye. He finished with a season-high 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists in nearly 29 minutes of action. He made three shots from beyond the arc, equaling his production from the first 11 games of the season.
You have free articles remaining.
"He brings a little bit of everything to the game," Iowa guard CJ Fredrick said of Evelyn, "and I think you saw, he's a big-time player."
Evelyn's baseline drive, followed by two free throws from Wieskamp, put Iowa in front by six with 1:57 left.
“We were seemingly in control, had a hellacious run at us and then made some uncharacteristic turnovers,” McCaffery said. “We’re not a mistake team, not a turnover team. We still had plenty of time to get it corrected. We had some individuals really step up and we got the stops we needed, consecutive stops.”
Fredrick, a Cincinnati native, matched his season high with 21 points.
Wieskamp had 16 points and six boards while Garza posted his seventh double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Garza also swatted a career-best five shots.
Iowa finished with a 48-31 rebounding advantage. Connor McCaffery had only three points but pulled down nine rebounds.
"We got some key rebounds," Garza said. "As a team, we got stops when we needed to.
"When we weren't really getting the shots we wanted, we needed to make key stops. So credit to everyone down in that zone that was moving around. And we had to rebound out of that zone, and I think we did a good job of that."
Jarron Cumberland led three Bearcats in double figures with 18 points. Cincinnati (7-5) was just 6 of 24 from the 3-point line.
Joe Toussaint started in place of Bohannon, but the freshman played only four minutes. He had three turnovers and committed three fouls.
"I really wanted to get him back in, but he'll settle down," coach McCaffery said. "He's a really good player. It is all part of the growth process.
"He's young, but he's a competitor. He'll have an opportunity in the next one."
Iowa closes the non-conference portion of its schedule next Sunday afternoon at home against Kennesaw State.