Iowa pauses basketball workouts after two players test positive

IOWA CITY — The coaches for the Iowa men’s basketball team finally were able to start working with their players last week after several weeks of voluntary workouts.

That came to a grinding halt Monday when two members of the team tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Iowa announced Tuesday that the team has paused workouts for 14 days, as part of the university’s COVID-19 protocol.

The protocol, established by the university’s athletic and medical staff, includes contact tracing procedures and the “isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.’’

Iowa reported Monday that there was only one positive COVID-19 test result among all athletes last week. There had been 27 positives results out of 533 tests since Hawkeyes athletes began returning to campus for voluntary workouts June 8.

All members of the basketball teams were tested when they first returned to campus last month but they were only tested after that if they showed symptoms of the virus.