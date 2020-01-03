Iowa-Penn State at a glance

IOWA VS. PENN STATE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: The Palestra, Philadelphia
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 23rd in the nation, completed the non-conference portion of the schedule Sunday with a 93-51 victory over Kennesaw State. Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza netted 23 points on 9-for-11 shooting from the field and Ryan Kriener was 9 for 9 while scoring a career-high 20 points. Garza has had at least 12 points and eight rebounds in every game this season.
• No. 21-ranked Penn State has only lost to Ole Miss and Ohio State. Lamar Stevens is a returning All-Big Ten player and fellow senior Mike Watkins is among the nation’s leading shot-blockers, but the breakout star has been sophomore Myreon Jones, who shoots 41.9% from 3-point range.
• This game will be played at the Palestra, an iconic 93-year-old arena in which Iowa coach Fran McCaffery played during his college career at the University of Pennsylvania. It will be the fifth time an Iowa team has played there but the first in 58 years. The Hawkeyes played Penn there in 1955 and played three games there in the Quaker City tournament in December 1961.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (10-3, 1-1)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;12.8
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;7.5
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;21.6
Joe Toussaint;6-0;fr.;6.2
CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;11.2
Penn State (11-2, 1-1)
Lamar Stevens;6-8;sr.;16.4
Mike Watkins;6-9;sr.;11.2
Myles Dread;6-4;so.;8.4
Myreon Jones;6-3;so.;14.5
Jamari Wheeler;6-1;jr.;4.1