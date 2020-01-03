Iowa-Penn State at a glance

IOWA VS. PENN STATE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: The Palestra, Philadelphia

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 23rd in the nation, completed the non-conference portion of the schedule Sunday with a 93-51 victory over Kennesaw State. Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza netted 23 points on 9-for-11 shooting from the field and Ryan Kriener was 9 for 9 while scoring a career-high 20 points. Garza has had at least 12 points and eight rebounds in every game this season.

• No. 21-ranked Penn State has only lost to Ole Miss and Ohio State. Lamar Stevens is a returning All-Big Ten player and fellow senior Mike Watkins is among the nation’s leading shot-blockers, but the breakout star has been sophomore Myreon Jones, who shoots 41.9% from 3-point range.