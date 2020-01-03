Iowa-Penn State is more than just battle of Philly guys

When Iowa and Penn State meet Saturday at the Palestra, it won’t be the Nittany Lions’ first visit to the iconic little arena on Philadelphia’s west side.
They played Michigan State there three years ago and came away with a stunning 72-63 upset victory.
“I never thought anybody would agree to play us there again …’’ said Penn State forward Lamar Stevens, a Philly native who scored 18 points as a freshman in that earlier game. “I never thought I’d get to play in the Palestra again.’’
But it will happen Saturday at 1 p.m. thanks to the salesmanship of Penn State coach Patrick Chambers and the fact that Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has a long history with the Palestra both as a spectator and as a player at the University of Pennsylvania in the early 1980s.
Chambers, who also is from Philadelphia, thought he might be able to talk McCaffery into this and he first pitched the idea when the two men were recruiting together at the NBA Top 100 camp last summer. He brought it up again when they met up at a Nike coaches retreat.
“We spent a lot of time together and talked about it more and more,’’ Chambers said at his news conference this week. “I was basically gauging his interest and pros and cons and things of that nature. And I think Franny … give him credit. He said ‘Yeah, this is something I’d like to do. I’d like to bring my team there and play at the Palestra.’’’
What no one could have foreseen at that time is the game would turn out to be more than just a couple of Philly guys coaching against each other in a 93-year-old arena they love.
The Hawkeyes (10-3) and Nittany Lions (11-2), both picked to finish in the middle of the Big Ten pack or lower, are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. The game now shapes up as a battle between possible Big Ten contenders.
“I think they're just playing at a very high level, and they have always played well at home,’’ McCaffery said when asked about Penn State this week. “You look at all the games and some of the big wins they've had, they've played really well in their home arena.
You have free articles remaining.
“They do have six guys on their team from Philadelphia. The game will be sold out. It will be very loud in there. The atmosphere will be spectacular.’’
Penn State has benefited from the fact that Stevens, who led the Big Ten in scoring a year ago, opted not to turn pro and came back for his senior season. Senior Mike Watkins, who has had a mercurial career, has been steady this season and ranks fifth in the country in blocked shots.
And guard Myreon Jones has elevated his scoring average by more than 10 points per game as a sophomore to take some of the offensive pressure off Stevens.
“I just think they’re much deeper than they were last year,’’ said Iowa center Luka Garza, who is leading the Big Ten in scoring this season. “They have guys that can really knock down shots consistently from the perimeter. And you center those guys around Watkins and Stevens, they’re just a completely different team.
“Last year they were really good but they lost so many games that were really close games. They weren’t getting blown out. They lost a lot of games but all of them were competitive … I think they just learned from last year and grew.’’
The 21st-ranked Nittany Lions were routed on the road at No. 5 Ohio State in their Big Ten opener but bounced back to defeat No. 15 Maryland in their only other league game. Their only non-conference blemish is a loss to Ole Miss in which they blew a 14-point lead in the final five minutes.
“I still think our best basketball is ahead of us,’’ Chambers said. “I still don’t think we’ve hit on all cylinders yet.’’
On the other hand, Chambers has been very impressed by what McCaffery has done with a team that has lost Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge for the season. The 23rd-ranked Hawkeyes have shown considerable toughness in claiming road wins at Iowa State and Syracuse and neutral court victories over Texas Tech and Cincinnati.
“Garza, man, he’s playing out of his mind. He’s terrific,’’ Chambers said. “The development of Garza alone is unbelievable. But (Joe) Wieskamp is terrific, (CJ) Fredrick is shooting over 50 percent. His son (Connor McCaffery) does a great job; he just steadies the ship.
“He just plugs other guys in there. They’re tough, they play well together, they enjoy playing well. To me, he’s done an amazing job with all the adversity he’s been through.’’