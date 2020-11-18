Iowa releases basketball schedule with many question marks

Other non-conference opponents include North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8 and Northern Illinois on Dec. 13.

After opening the Big Ten season against Purdue, the Hawkeyes will play a rare Christmas day game on the road at Minnesota.

Some Big Ten teams will open the conference schedule as early as Dec. 13. No. 8 Illinois and No. 24 Rutgers each will play two league games before Iowa has played one.

The Hawkeyes' final regular-season game is slated for March 7 at Carver-Hawkeye against No. 7 Wisconsin. The Big Ten tournament is March 10-14 in Chicago.

Most Iowa players, when asked earlier this week about not having a schedule with the season little more than a week away, downplayed the uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone is trying to get better each and every day,’’ junior forward Joe Wieskamp said. “Not worrying about when the NCAA tournament is or when the first Big Ten game is. We’re just trying to get better each and every day. That’s kind of been our mindset.’’

Senior center Luka Garza echoed those thoughts.