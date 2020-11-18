Iowa releases basketball schedule with many question marks

There still are a lot of question marks but the Iowa men’s basketball team and the Big Ten finally have released a schedule.
The No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes will open the season at home next Wednesday with a game against North Carolina Central and will play five other home games before a previously-announced clash with No. 1 Gonzaga at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Dec. 19.
They open the Big Ten season at home just three days later against Purdue on Dec. 22.
There are many questions to resolve on the schedule, however. There still are no specified dates for December home games against Western Illinois and Iowa State. They currently are listed as TBD.
Two Big Ten games, at Northwestern and at home against Minnesota, are listed with two possible dates.
The only games with specific starting times and television information at this point are the two games in Iowa’s season-opening multi-team event and the Gonzaga game.
The North Carolina Central contest begins at 3 p.m. and a Nov. 27 game against Southern University will tip off at 4 p.m., both on the Big Ten Network. Southern and North Carolina Central will play one another at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.
The game against Gonzaga will start at 11 a.m. and will be shown nationally on CBS.
Other non-conference opponents include North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8 and Northern Illinois on Dec. 13.
After opening the Big Ten season against Purdue, the Hawkeyes will play a rare Christmas day game on the road at Minnesota.
Some Big Ten teams will open the conference schedule as early as Dec. 13. No. 8 Illinois and No. 24 Rutgers each will play two league games before Iowa has played one.
The Hawkeyes' final regular-season game is slated for March 7 at Carver-Hawkeye against No. 7 Wisconsin. The Big Ten tournament is March 10-14 in Chicago.
Most Iowa players, when asked earlier this week about not having a schedule with the season little more than a week away, downplayed the uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone is trying to get better each and every day,’’ junior forward Joe Wieskamp said. “Not worrying about when the NCAA tournament is or when the first Big Ten game is. We’re just trying to get better each and every day. That’s kind of been our mindset.’’
Senior center Luka Garza echoed those thoughts.
“There is a lot of uncertainty when you see all these people saying that the season should be delayed or whatever the case may be,’’ he said, “but I think the best thing we can do as a basketball team is just focus on improving ourselves until that day comes that we’re playing another team.’’
Iowa men’s basketball schedule
Nov. 25 — N.C. Central, 3 p.m.
Nov. 27 — Southern, 4 p.m.
TBD — Western Illinois
Dec. 8 — North Carolina (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)
TBD — Iowa State
Dec. 13 — Northern Illinois
Dec. 19 — vs. Gonzaga (at Sioux Falls, S.D.), 11 a.m.
Dec. 22 — Purdue
Dec. 25 — at Minnesota
Dec. 29 — Northwestern
Jan. 2 — at Rutgers
Jan. 7 — at Maryland
Jan. 10 or 11 — Minnesota
Jan. 14 — Michigan State
Jan. 17 or 18 — at Northwestern
Jan. 21 — Indiana
Jan. 24 — Nebraska
Jan. 29 — at Illinois
Feb. 4 — Ohio State
Feb. 7 — at Indiana
Feb. 10 — Rutgers
Feb. 13 — at Michigan State
Feb. 18 — at Wisconsin
Feb. 21 — Penn State
Feb. 28 — at Ohio State
March 4 — at Michigan
March 7 — Wisconsin
March 10-14 — at Big Ten Tournament (Chicago)
